'I was wrong,' renowned author Robert Kiyosaki told in his latest X post about crashing gold prices, days after claiming to have identified a gold price trend reversal on charts after a prolonged selloff and urging investors to join him in buying the precious metal.

A few days ago, Kiyosaki was posting about the importance of financial education and technical chart analysis to understand the 'top and down of financial markets.'

He had even claimed to have learned technical analysis for years. In a separate X post around the same time, he claimed that gold just made the turn, and that prices of gold and silver are poised to rise for a long time. He even claimed that 'trend is your friend.'

Yay: I may have picked the turn

in price of gold.



Gold up $62 since I purchased yesterday. Possibly on a bull run to $35k if Jim Rickards is correct…. and I think he is.



LESSON: An important study for you to increase your financial education is Technical Analysis,

how… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 27, 2026

However, in the latest X post, Kiyosaki admitted he was wrong in identifying the gold price reversal trend from charts as prices kept crashing. Gold prices were hovering around $3,980 per ounce during Wednesday premarket hours as prices continued to decline rapidly.

'That's real life. Profits are made when you buy.... Not when you sell. I still believe gold will be $35,000 [per ounce] in about 5 years,' Kiyosaki noted, while hoping that investors learned from his mistake. He concluded by saying that people who do not make mistakes learn nothing, and the richest investors pile money into assets for the future and not today or tomorrow.

I was wrong. Gold still crashing!



Thats real life.



RD Lesson: Profuts are made when you buy…. Not when you sell.



I still believe gold will be $35 k in about 5-years.



But that is real life: All markets go up and down.



Another RD lesson: The richest investors invest for… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 29, 2026

Kiyosaki First Started Buying Gold at $300 per Ounce

In earlier posts on X, Kiyosaki had disclosed he started buying gold at $300 per ounce since the last big bull run began in the year 2000, but the global macroeconomic landscape in 2026 has got worse amid mounting debt, which is a 'balloon ready to pop.'

GOLD just made the turn.



I think and I have been wrong, the price of gold and silver are about to rise for a long time.



Jim Rickards predicts $35,000 gold in near future.



As I stated in my previous X the last big bull run began in 2000 and I bought gold at $300.



In 2026 the… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 25, 2026

In that same post, Kiyosaki said he purchased more gold and silver, while citing JPMorgan's statement that 'Gold is money. Everything else is credit.' He had added that the economy is in a 'horrible state' and the gold prices remain at a low level.

Read more Gold and Silver Prices Are Dropping. Robert Kiyosaki Says a 'Massive Rise' Could Be Next Gold and Silver Prices Are Dropping. Robert Kiyosaki Says a 'Massive Rise' Could Be Next

In May, Kiyosaki had further warned about inflation 'stealing your money,' expected to be aggravated by rising oil prices and the US government printing 'fake money' due to uncontrollable national debt. The broad US consumer price index has been on an uptrend for months, with the hottest print in April at 3.8% growth over the past 12 months.

Kiyosaki had cautioned that the Fed is a 'criminal organisation' responsible for price increases through the printing of money, while directly linking homelessness to the Fed, arguing that printing money makes life increasingly difficult for the common people, especially when Social Security isn't enough to get by combined with a wage growth slump.

'The reason we have homelessness today is because we have a Federal Reserve bank — it's a criminal organisation. Look how homelessness is exploding. People can't afford homes,' the investor had warned.

Gold is back below $4K again. The Japanese yen is also hitting a new 40-year low against the dollar this evening, which is likely weighing on gold. But yen sellers are jumping from the frying pan into the fire by buying dollars. A much better move would be buying gold instead. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 30, 2026

However, gold bull Peter Schiff also explained in an X post yesterday why gold is back below $4,000 per ounce again. He said the Japanese yen was also hitting a 40-year low against the US dollar, which was likely mounting pressure on gold prices. 'Yen sellers are jumping from the frying pan into the fire by buying dollars. A much better move would be buying gold instead,' he had noted.

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