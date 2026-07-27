The World Economic Forum has repeatedly identified analytical thinking, resilience, leadership, empathy and creative thinking among the fastest-growing workplace skills. These are qualities that remain considerably harder to automate than routine technical work.

This is not to suggest STEM degrees are becoming obsolete. Engineers, computer scientists and mathematicians remain essential to developing and maintaining AI systems. Instead, the technology may be changing which skills employers value most, with technical expertise increasingly complemented by judgement, adaptability and human insight.

STEM Still Dominates, But the Landscape Is Changing

For decades, STEM subjects have been viewed as the safest path to stable, well-paid careers. According to the Complete University Guide, nine of the UK's 10 highest-paying graduate careers are STEM-related, while government funding and university initiatives have further reinforced their appeal.

That trend is reflected in education. Recent A-level figures show significantly more students choosing Mathematics and Biology than English Literature or History, highlighting a growing tendency to treat university as an economic investment rather than an intellectual pursuit.

Ironically, the same technological revolution that helped cement STEM's dominance may now be reshaping it. As generative AI becomes increasingly capable of writing code, analysing data and automating repetitive technical tasks, employers are beginning to place greater emphasis on skills that remain difficult to replicate.

AI Is Changing Technical Careers

The impact is already being felt across the technology sector.

Microsoft recently announced thousands of job cuts across its gaming division as part of a wider restructuring focused on AI and cloud investments. At the same time, surveys suggest many STEM professionals are becoming increasingly concerned about automation, with younger workers particularly worried about AI's long-term impact on career prospects.

This does not mean STEM careers are disappearing. Rather, routine elements of software development, engineering and data analysis are increasingly being assisted by AI, shifting the value of human workers towards problem-solving, oversight and strategic thinking.

The Human Skills AI Cannot Easily Replace

Humanities disciplines cultivate qualities that AI still struggles to emulate, including empathy, contextual understanding, ethical reasoning and communication.

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While artificial intelligence can generate text, write code and summarise information, it cannot genuinely understand human experience or exercise independent judgement. Increasingly, the professionals who thrive may be those who know how to question AI's outputs, recognise its limitations and apply human reasoning where algorithms fall short.

Rather than replacing technical expertise, AI is making interdisciplinary skills more valuable. Success is likely to depend on combining digital literacy with the ability to communicate effectively, think critically and interpret complex situations.

Experts See a More Balanced Future

Speaking to IBTimes UK, a professor of English literature at a Russell Group university said higher education has increasingly been framed through the lens of employability.

'For years, students have been told that university is primarily an economic investment. If you're constantly hearing that engineering, computer science or medicine leads to higher salaries, it's understandable why many young people are making these choices.'

However, the professor argued that AI is changing that conversation.

'AI is becoming remarkably good at completing technical and repetitive tasks. But it doesn't understand human experience. The ability to interpret information rather than simply process it is exactly what humanities disciplines have always trained students to do.'

A graduate recruitment manager offered a similar perspective, saying technical skills may help candidates secure interviews, but long-term success depends on adaptability and judgement.

'Technical ability gets candidates through the door, but it's the adaptability and judgement that determines who succeeds. Yes, we can teach someone a programming language. But teaching curiosity or emotional intelligence is much more difficult.'

A professor of computer science also rejected the idea that AI makes STEM careers less secure. Instead, the technology is changing what graduates need to succeed.

'The future belongs to graduates who can combine technical expertise with broader human understanding,' the professor told IBTimes UK, arguing that interdisciplinary study benefits both STEM and humanities students alike.

The Future Belongs to Both

More than three decades ago, journalist Sydney J. Harris warned that 'the real danger is not that computers will begin to think like men, but that men will begin to think like computers.'

As AI becomes increasingly capable, that observation feels more relevant than ever. The debate is no longer simply whether STEM or the humanities offers the better degree. Instead, it is becoming a question of which uniquely human skills will remain indispensable in an AI-driven economy.

Technical expertise will continue to matter, but so too will communication, ethical reasoning, creativity and critical thinking. Rather than choosing between STEM and the humanities, tomorrow's graduates may find the greatest advantage lies in combining both.