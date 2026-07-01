In March, Michael Burry disclosed opening a long position in the Adobe stock, which is down 47% in the past year. However, signs of optimism around a downtrend reversal has emerged as share prices climbed by over 3.8% in the past five trading days following the company's late June addition to Russell indexes and launch of AI upgrades across Firefly, Creative Cloud, Gen Studio, and CX Enterprise.

These developments, combined with record fiscal Q2 revenue and an upwardly revised full-year guidance, showcase the company's aggressive move toward building an agentic AI platform.

Adobe investors are increasingly banking on the company's expanded creative and CX businesses to keep generating robust earnings. They also expect these divisions to drive higher usage and seat growth amid stiff competition, which could impact pricing despite massive AI investments.

Some Wall Street analysts expect Adobe to reach about $34.7 billion in revenue and $10.5 billion in earnings by 2029. This bullish view is likely founded on these new AI offerings, and the hope that major index additions will support Adobe's freemium and enterprise AI strategies.

Adobe's AI-first freemium strategy is to provide free access to advanced AI to lower the barrier to entry for clients. This approach aims to rapidly grow the user base and convert casual free users into paying subscribers.

Many investors called out Burry's contradictions between his views and trades. He shuttered his hedge fund last year on AI bubble fears, and even disclosed bets against AI leaders like Nvidia and Palantir Technologies with a total notional value of $1.1 billion. He believes AI companies are artificially inflating their margins using accounting tricks to make their balance sheets appear better than they actually are.

However, a rebound for the Adobe stock price driven by multiple catalysts could prove to be one of the most impactful value investing plays for Burry.

What Is Special About the Firefly Foundry

Amid rising adoption of GenAI across industries, including marketing and retail, companies are increasingly focusing on governance and creative oversight. This is where Firefly Foundry comes in. It provides the critical infrastructure for enterprise teams to develop customised AI models, reflecting their unique visual identity. This enables structured content production while lowering risks associated with intellectual property (IP) and brand dilution.

Read more Peter Schiff vs. Michael Saylor: Gold Bull Calls Strategy's $STRC a 'Ponzi Scheme' Peter Schiff vs. Michael Saylor: Gold Bull Calls Strategy's $STRC a 'Ponzi Scheme'

Firefly Foundry embeds into legacy creative workflows, supporting collaboration between marketing and design teams to optimise large-scale content operations. By allowing companies to tailor AI outputs to particular visual requirements, Firefly Foundry addresses rising enterprise demand for AI offerings that balance operational efficiency with the stringent quality standards.

Whether Burry views Adobe as a company unfairly caught in the blast radius of broader AI scepticism, or that the stock sell-off has simply overshot, the logic fits his pattern: buying stocks other people are running from. He has been placing contrarian bets for two decades, with his bet against the real estate market during the 2008 crisis earning him global popularity among investor circles.

His trade, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of profits, was chronicled in the award-winning movie The Big Short.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.