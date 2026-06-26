The buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) has reached heights unlike anything seen in recent history. Pioneered by computer scientists nearly a century ago, AI has since evolved into a force far removed from its origins in science fiction.

Today, it's used across nearly all business sectors, from automating workflows and preventing software failures to predicting trends and delivering 24/7 customer support. Yet benefits come with environmental costs.

AI demands extensive energy, from water-intensive data centres to rising electricity demand. The catch-22 is that businesses are now deploying AI to optimise energy use, improve supply chains, and support ESG goals.

This article explores how companies are using AI to offset the sustainability challenges created by technology.

AI's Growing Environmental Footprint

Artificial intelligence has a physical footprint, even though its work happens in code. As businesses expand digital adoption across their operations, more processes rely on AI systems running in large data centres. The shift pushes demand for computing power higher, increasing the electricity and water required to keep these systems operating.

Training one advanced model can require thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs), specialised chips designed to perform parallel mathematical calculations. Electricity demand climbs quickly, while water evaporates through cooling towers, preventing processors from overheating. On top of this, energy grids must accommodate constant computing loads, day and night.

Businesses face an awkward paradox in that the same technology that promises optimisation also introduces a new environmental burden.

How is ESG Reporting and Regulatory Pressure Shifting?

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting has shifted from voluntary disclosure to corporate expectation.

Investors increasingly examine sustainability metrics before allocating capital, treating environmental performance as a proxy for long-term risk management. Asset managers overseeing trillions now ask companies to document emissions, energy use, and supply-chain practices in greater detail.

Governments have followed the same direction. Regulatory frameworks across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia now require firms to disclose environmental data with greater precision. Multinational companies must account for electricity consumption, raw-material sourcing, and production emissions across numerous facilities.

As organisations expand their use of artificial intelligence systems through broader digital adoption initiatives, the reporting challenge grows more complex. AI infrastructure introduces new energy demands that must also be measured and disclosed.

Companies have a dual obligation to integrate emerging technologies while documenting their environmental consequences.

The Corporate ESG Strategy

Faced with that scrutiny, many companies are reshaping their sustainability strategies. ESG reporting is no longer treated as an annual compliance exercise. It increasingly operates as a continuous monitoring process embedded across corporate operations.

Executives now track sustainability metrics in ways similar to financial performance indicators. Energy consumption, emissions output, and resource use appear on operational dashboards reviewed by management teams.

Several adjustments have emerged:

Centralised sustainability data systems collecting environmental metrics across facilities

collecting environmental metrics across facilities Supplier monitoring programmes tracking sourcing practices throughout supply chains

tracking sourcing practices throughout supply chains Energy consumption audits within manufacturing plants and logistics networks

Artificial intelligence now plays a growing role within these strategies. Machine-learning systems evaluate environmental data streams that would otherwise remain fragmented across departments and locations.

How Businesses Are Using AI to Reduce Emissions

AI did not originate as an environmental technology. Most organisations are deploying it to automate processes, detect anomalies, or interpret large datasets. Yet the same systems now assist companies in reducing emissions.

Energy management provides one example. AI software studies electricity consumption across buildings and factories, identifying patterns that reveal unnecessary usage. Heating systems, lighting schedules, and industrial equipment cycles can then be adjusted to reduce waste.

Manufacturing equipment presents another case. Sensors placed on turbines, compressors, and assembly machines measure vibration and temperature levels. Machine-learning algorithms examine those signals continuously. When abnormal patterns appear, the system signals that a component may soon fail, allowing repairs before breakdowns require energy-intensive replacements.

Supply chains also benefit from modelling. AI can simulate shipping scenarios, identifying transport routes that require less fuel or reduce idle inventory storage.

Businesses now apply AI to several sustainability functions:

Energy optimisation in industrial facilities and commercial buildings

in industrial facilities and commercial buildings Predictive maintenance for machinery and infrastructure

for machinery and infrastructure Logistics modelling to shorten transport routes

to shorten transport routes Resource tracking throughout production cycles

These applications reveal inefficiencies that once remained hidden within complex systems.

AI's Sustainability Paradox

Artificial intelligence now sits at the centre of a corporate paradox. The technology expands analytical capability while simultaneously increasing the energy required to operate the global computing infrastructure.

According to the International Energy Agency, cooling can consume over 30% of electricity in less efficient data centres, while storage and networking each use about 5%.

Corporate leaders face a delicate balance. Artificial intelligence can monitor emissions, optimise supply chains, and forecast renewable energy production. However, the computing infrastructure supporting those systems must also be managed responsibly.

The same technology contributing to rising energy demand may ultimately provide businesses with the tools needed to understand, measure, and reduce that demand.