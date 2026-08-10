Cloudflare has quietly built the plumbing for a web where software shops, books, and pays with your money. In one week, the US infrastructure firm launched a browser only AI agents can use and a wallet system that lets those agents spend on your behalf.

That is the real shift. Not a new browser for tech insiders, but an internet rebuilt for machines most people will never see.

A Browser Humans Can't Use

On 7 August, Cloudflare released Kitesurf, a cloud-hosted browser designed for AI agents rather than people. It strips out tabs, extensions, themes, and the smooth scrolling humans expect, keeping only what an agent needs to read a page and act on it.

Cloudflare says it built the tool in 12 weeks and that it uses up to seven times less memory than Chromium, the engine behind Chrome. The browser is free during its test phase and will later be open-sourced.

Wallets That Spend on Your Behalf

Days earlier, Cloudflare opened a second door. As part of its Agents Week announcements on 4 August, the company launched Cloudflare Wallets and cloudflare.pay, giving each agent a stable identity and a way to buy things online.

A human owner funds an account wallet with dollar-pegged stablecoins, then hands limited spending power to agent wallets capped by an allowance, an approved merchant list, and a maximum purchase size. If an agent spends unusually fast, the system can flag it for a human to review. For now, only the naming handles are live, with payments still to come.

Put together with the Monetization Gateway it launched on 1 July, Cloudflare now sits on both sides of a machine-to-machine market. Websites can charge agents to enter, and agents can pay to get in.

The Web Is Splitting in Two

This matters because the audience is changing. Cloudflare chief executive Matthew Prince said in June that automated systems now generate 57.5% of web traffic, overtaking humans for the first time. Traffic from AI agents grew nearly 8,000% over the past year, according to HUMAN Security's 2026 State of AI Traffic report. Prince had expected that crossover to arrive in 2027.

One web is being built for people who read articles, click ads, and sign up. The other serves bots that visit hundreds of sites in seconds, ignore ads, and move on. US publishers already feel it, with Business Insider's search traffic down by more than half between 2022 and 2025.

Who Pays When It Goes Wrong

The accountability question is unsettled. No US law was written for a machine that shops with your money. If you tell an agent to book the cheapest flight and it buys the wrong one, that is not fraud under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, it is a decision you might regret. California moved first, passing a law in October 2025 that stops companies from blaming a mistake on the AI itself. Cloudflare has also warned that agent browsers can be hit by prompt injection, where hidden text on a page hijacks the software's instructions.

McKinsey expects agentic commerce to be worth $3 trillion (£2.2 trillion) to $5 trillion (£3.7 trillion) globally by 2030. The web that funds free news and open sites was built for human eyes. The one Cloudflare is wiring up runs on software you will never watch, spending money you already own.