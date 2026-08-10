Mark Zuckerberg says Meta is building a future where billions of people could have a 24/7 AI agent that understands their goals, habits, relationships and personal lives.

In a lengthy essay titled The Future Is for Everyone, published on Meta's official website on 10 August, Zuckerberg argued that superintelligence should not be controlled by a small group of companies, governments or experts. He also shared the essay on X, writing: 'I believe everyone should have access to superintelligence, and I wrote a long piece about Meta's philosophy and values for building a positive future for everyone.'

In the piece, Zuckerberg said Meta wants to deliver 'personal superintelligence' directly to ordinary people, giving individuals powerful AI tools to create, learn, work and manage their daily lives.

'The defining questions of our age are who will have access to superintelligence and what will we direct it towards,' Zuckerberg wrote. His answer is clear: Meta wants the technology distributed widely, not concentrated within elite institutions.

A 24/7 AI Agent That Knows You

Zuckerberg described a personal AI agent that would work constantly on a user's behalf. He said the agent would understand 'you, your goals, and everything you care about,' helping with relationships, health, career, finances, home management and hobbies.

The Meta chief gave examples from his own life, saying his agent helps him flag interesting information, prototype ideas, monitor his sleep and provide training feedback. He also said it helps plan personalised recipes for him and his daughter to bake together.

I believe everyone should have access to superintelligence, and I wrote a long piece about Meta's philosophy and values for building a positive future for everyone. https://t.co/2ZoNZXZ39T — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) August 10, 2026

The idea is not simply a chatbot that answers questions. Zuckerberg is describing an always-on assistant that could learn enough about a person to help them across many areas of their life.

Zuckerberg said Meta's personal agents would come with 'strong privacy and security options' so users could trust them with personal content. He compared the privacy goal to WhatsApp encryption, suggesting there could eventually be a mode where even Meta cannot access a user's information.

He also said people would be able to interact with their AI agents across devices, including through smart glasses, so they can stay present while receiving help in real time. That detail fits Meta's wider push into AI-powered wearables and augmented reality.

Creation, Business and Learning

Beyond personal assistance, Zuckerberg said Meta wants to give people tools for invention. He argued that AI's greatest contribution will not be automation, but creation. According to Zuckerberg, people will use superintelligence to make videos, code apps, build businesses, discover drugs and learn new skills.

He predicted that the economy could become more entrepreneurial, with small teams or even individuals able to launch projects that once required large companies and major funding. Zuckerberg also described AI tutors with 'a PhD in every subject,' saying students and adults could receive personalised help that is currently available only to those who can pay for it.

Risks Still Loom Over Meta's Plan

Zuckerberg acknowledged that superintelligence brings serious risks, including job displacement, cybercrime, biological threats, surveillance and loss of human control. But he rejected the idea that safety requires concentrating AI power in the hands of a few institutions.

'There is no such thing as a singular benevolent superintelligence,' he wrote. He argued instead that safety should come from a balance of power, where many people, companies and institutions have access to advanced AI systems that can check one another.

Meta's pitch is simple but ambitious: give billions of people access to personal superintelligence and let them decide how to use it. The bigger challenge may be convincing those users to entrust an always-on AI with the deeply personal information it would need to understand their lives.