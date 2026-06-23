Advanced artificial intelligence models capable of orchestrating highly destructive digital assaults against state entities and corporate networks are only months away, according to a rare joint declaration from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

The global security coalition has urged organisational leaders to 'act now'.

Five Eyes Issues Stark AI Warning

This striking public warning from the signals agencies of Australia, the US, the UK, New Zealand and Canada follows a recent White House move. Earlier this month, the Trump administration took steps to bar 'foreign nationals' from accessing Fable, a highly anticipated AI system developed by tech firm Anthropic.

The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees.



The net effect of… — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 13, 2026

Released late on Monday night, Sydney time, the briefing noted that while AI 'would help us improve cyber defense over time, it also accelerates the speed, scale, and sophistication of cyber threats'.

🚨 NOW: AI-powered cyberattacks on governments and corporations could succeed within months, not years, Five Eyes intelligence alliance warns. pic.twitter.com/rRW2GLEEwb — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 23, 2026

The warning from Five Eyes agencies stated that 'Frontier AI models are anticipated to exceed current industry expectations, fundamentally transforming both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. The timeline is not years, it is months'.

'In this environment, cyber resilience is integral to advancing business continuity, market confidence, and long-term value.'

Why Cyberattacks Could Accelerate

The cybersecurity authorities pointed out that these rapid technological advancements are lowering the barrier to entry for malicious hackers. As a result, future digital assaults are expected to strike much faster and with far greater complexity.

The briefing went on to stress that 'a whole-of-organization and whole-of-society response is required' to meet this challenge.

Established in the wake of the Second World War, the Five Eyes functions as a joint intelligence alliance between the five Western nations.

Emphasising the shift in corporate accountability, the statement concluded that 'cyber risk can no longer be treated as a purely technical issue. This is a core business risk and leadership responsibility.'

AI Models Raise Security Concerns

As powerful new tools, generative AI systems are capable of scanning digital security networks to locate flaws. However, they can just as easily be weaponised to exploit those same weaknesses or deployed constructively to patch them.

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'What's different about the latest [AI models] ones is they're very good at generating exploits,' Olivia Shen, an expert in national security and AI at the University of Sydney's United States Studies Centre, said.

Although the Five Eyes statement does not name specific AI software or developers, global attention has remained tightly focused on Anthropic's high-tier suites.

Fable 5 is among the tech firm's newest creations, engineered as a safer, more accessible alternative to Mythos.

Launched earlier this year, Mythos is a highly capable system that can scan networks to pinpoint security flaws. Due to concerns that malicious actors might weaponise this capability, access to Mythos has been tightly restricted to pre-screened companies and organisations.

In June, the US government blocked the use of both Anthropic models by 'foreign nationals', acting on advice from national security officials.

Anthropic Rivals May Be Close Behind

Shen remarked that while global attention is fixed on Anthropic's future, similarly advanced AI software may not be far behind.

'I think we have to anticipate that the next Mythos or the next Fable is just around the corner,' Shen said.

'We can only see what's been released but there could be other models being developed by the likes of China, or other states and other actors and companies, that are just as advanced.'

Governments Balance AI Growth and Safety

Back in March, the Albanese government brought Anthropic on board as the inaugural corporate partner for its national AI plan.

Under this non-binding memorandum of understanding, participating tech firms commit to maintaining open channels with officials regarding technological advancements and working together to 'promote safety'.

The federal strategy favours a light-touch regulatory approach to the sector, aiming to unlock substantial economic and productivity advantages from the technology.