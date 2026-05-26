OpenAI has posted a job listing offering nearly half a million annually for a safety researcher tasked with considering risks that do not exist yet. First reported by Business Insider, the role is within the company's Preparedness team and focuses on a scenario the AI industry has debated for years but never staffed for: machines that can design, train, and improve better versions of themselves.

The compensation band runs from $295,000 to $445,000 (£233,000 to £352,000). That is senior machine-learning engineer money at a frontier lab. It signals how seriously OpenAI is treating the hire.

According to the listing, the researcher would defend models against data poisoning, build tools to interpret AI reasoning, and track how far those systems are automating engineering and research workflows internally. The posting describes the work as 'reasoning about problems that might exist in the future, but might not exist now.'

One phrase in the listing drew particular attention. OpenAI said it was 'especially important that people in this role are tasteful and strategic.'

That choice of words is unusual for a technical posting. The Bridge Chronicle suggested the language reflects something beyond technical requirements. For a role that involves flagging hypothetical dangers inside one of the world's most valuable private companies, the ability to communicate findings without triggering panic or, worse, being quietly sidelined is arguably as important as any coding skill. Overstate the risk, and you alarm investors months before an IPO. Understate it, and you defeat the purpose of the job entirely.

Why OpenAI Is Investing in Recursive Self-Improvement Safety

At the centre of the role is recursive self-improvement — an AI system that helps create a more capable version of itself, which then repeats the process with decreasing human oversight. Supporters argue it could dramatically accelerate scientific discovery. Critics warn it could spiral beyond anyone's control.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has been open about the company's ambitions here. In October 2025, he said OpenAI had set internal goals of building an 'automated AI research intern' running on hundreds of thousands of GPUs by September 2026 and a 'true automated AI researcher' by March 2028, TechCrunch confirmed.

'We may totally fail at this goal,' Altman said at the time, 'but given the extraordinary potential impacts, we think it is in the public interest to be transparent about this.'

He is not alone. Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis told an audience at Stanford on 22 May that humanity is at 'the foothills of the singularity.' Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark has put the odds of AI conducting independent R&D by the end of 2028 at roughly 60 per cent.

OpenAI's Safety Spending Comes Ahead of Planned IPO

The posting arrives at a commercially significant moment. OpenAI closed a $122 billion (£96.5 billion) funding round in March at a valuation of $852 billion (£674 billion) and is preparing to file for an initial public offering as early as September, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley advising on the process.

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Revenue has grown sharply — $2 billion (£1.58 billion) a month in run-rate as of March, up from $1 billion (£791 million) per quarter in 2024. But the company remains heavily loss-making, with projected losses of $14 billion (£11.1 billion) this year and profitability not expected before 2030.

Safety research is not just a technical priority for OpenAI. It is a financial one. Institutional investors and regulators are scrutinising how frontier labs manage risk, and a credible safety operation could matter when the prospectus lands.

The $445,000 pay packet will put pressure on competitors. Anthropic, valued at up to $950 billion (£751 billion), runs a safety fellowship paying $3,850 (£3,050) per week. Google DeepMind is hiring aggressively in the same talent pool. The race for safety researchers is becoming as fierce as the race for the engineers building the models.

The Preparedness team covers cybersecurity threats, automated red-teaming, and biological misuse risks. Recursive self-improvement is the newest addition. Whether the dangers it describes ever materialise remains open.