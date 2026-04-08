Big Tech's rush to build vast data centre networks across the United States is hitting an unexpected roadblock as investors demand transparency over staggering resource consumption.

As artificial intelligence and cloud computing demand ever greater computing power, increasing questions about environmental sustainability are forcing some of the world's largest technology companies to rethink plans for lavish new facilities.

Traditionally seen as engines of technological progress, data centres, massive facilities that house servers and computing infrastructure, have become lightning rods for environmental concerns. In 2025 alone, North American data centres are estimated to have consumed around one trillion litres of water, roughly equivalent to the annual supply for New York City, raising alarm among shareholders and community groups alike.

Community Pushback Forces Abandonment of Major Projects

In recent months, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet's Google have each abandoned plans for multibillion‑dollar data centres in the United States, largely due to community opposition and environmental pushback.

These cancellations reflect a shifting balance of power. Local residents, environmental groups, and even municipal authorities have raised objections to the sheer volume of water and energy these data hubs require, sparking protests, delays, and outright halts to construction.

The issue is not just theoretical. Water and energy stress are very real across much of the country, especially in states where drought and power grid constraints already strain infrastructure.

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Investors Turn Up the Heat

What has changed in 2026 is the intensity of investor scrutiny. More than a dozen investors, including large institutional and environmental advocacy funds, are now pressing Big Tech to disclose more site‑specific information on water use and energy consumption at their US data centres ahead of upcoming shareholder meetings.

According to reports, shareholders want detailed water and power usage figures rather than high‑level averages or aggregated data that mask local impacts. For example, Amazon reports water use relative to power consumption rather than total litres consumed, and Microsoft provides aggregate totals without a site‑by‑site breakdown. Google's disclosures have been even more limited.

One shareholder advocate quoted in reporting described the situation bluntly: 'We haven't seen them disclosing enough about their water consumption (and the) impact on the local community.'

ESG, Climate Targets and Operational Risks

The investor push goes beyond mere transparency. It is rooted in wider concerns about environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and the long‑term viability of current expansion strategies.

Tech companies have made ambitious climate commitments. Alphabet pledged in 2020 to halve emissions and run on carbon‑free energy by 2030. But reports indicate that emissions have since risen by 51%, prompting firms such as Boston‑based Trillium Asset Management to file resolutions seeking clarity on how these targets will be met amid ballooning data centre energy needs.

Investors argue that without clearer data on water and power use, including efforts to replace what has been consumed, it is difficult to assess the real financial and environmental risk associated with these sprawling infrastructures.

Environmental Footprint: Why Data Centres Consume So Much

The sheer scale of resource use stems from how data centres operate. Massive banks of servers generate vast amounts of heat, requiring complex cooling systems that often consume abundant water and electricity to keep temperatures within safe operating limits.

AI workloads further intensify these demands. As artificial intelligence models grow in sophistication, their energy and cooling requirements escalate, making traditional sustainability reporting less accurate and more important than ever.

Critics also argue that reporting methods vary widely across companies, complicating comparison and obscuring the full picture of environmental impact. For example, Meta's latest environmental report tallies water use only at sites it owns, excluding leased and under‑construction facilities, potentially underestimating the full footprint.

Community Strain and Local Opposition

The focus on water is not abstract. In water‑scarce regions such as parts of Texas, data centres can exert pressure on both electrical grids and freshwater supplies, sometimes competing with residential and agricultural needs.

That pressure has translated into civic resistance. A growing number of US states have introduced legislation to curb or halt new data centre projects in recognition of these strains. For example, Maine is reportedly moving towards a full ban on large data centre developments, a trend that could accelerate if local opposition continues to mount.

What Big Tech Is Saying

In response to growing scrutiny, company spokespeople have emphasised efficiency improvements and broader sustainability commitments. Amazon has said it is 'increasingly disclosing site‑specific water consumption data where we operate' and investing in resource‑efficiency measures.

Microsoft has reiterated that environmental sustainability is a core value and that the firm is working on long‑term solutions. Google, meanwhile, has declined to comment on specific investor demands while continuing to pursue its own sustainability goals.

The Road Ahead

The growing investor push is emblematic of a broader shift in how environmental sustainability, especially around data and AI infrastructure, is being measured and regulated. As investors demand more granular data and local community stakeholders grow louder in their opposition, Big Tech may face tougher choices about the scale, pace, and transparency of its data centre expansion.

What was once a straightforward technology build‑out is becoming a complex balancing act between growth, sustainability, and accountability, one that will shape the future of the digital economy and its environmental footprint.