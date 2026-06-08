OpenAI is reportedly preparing the most extensive transformation of ChatGPT since the chatbot first gained worldwide attention, with plans to expand it far beyond a conversational AI tool.

The move comes as OpenAI seeks new revenue opportunities and strengthens its position in an increasingly competitive artificial intelligence market.

According to a report, the company is preparing a major overhaul that will place greater emphasis on coding capabilities, AI agents, and third-party services, all within the ChatGPT ecosystem. The changes are expected to arrive in the coming weeks through updates to ChatGPT's website and mobile applications.

The company is also said to be reorganising internally, directing more resources towards enterprise customers while competing more aggressively with Anthropic, as the strategy could reshape how users interact with ChatGPT, turning it into a central hub for work, creativity, and digital services rather than simply a chatbot used to answer questions.

OpenAI Shifts Focus Towards A Superapp Model

The reported overhaul is designed to make ChatGPT a much larger platform by bringing multiple tools and services into a single environment. A key part of the strategy involves giving greater prominence to Codex, OpenAI's coding product, which is expected to receive additional resources and visibility across the platform.

OpenAI plans to redesign ChatGPT's interface to encourage users to make greater use of coding tools, image generation features, and partner services, the report said, adding the updated experience is expected to include prompts and recommendations that guide users towards these capabilities rather than limiting interactions to traditional chatbot conversations.

The approach resembles the growing trend toward so-called superapps, where users can access a wide range of services from a single application rather than switching between multiple platforms. In ChatGPT's case, the aim appears to be integrating productivity, software development, creative tools, and external services into a single destination.

The company already has a substantial user base to build upon. Earlier this year, OpenAI said ChatGPT serves more than 900 million weekly active users and has surpassed 50 million consumer subscribers. The Financial Times also reported that most Codex users are paying customers, making the coding product an important part of OpenAI's future revenue plans.

At the same time, enterprise customers are becoming increasingly valuable to the company. According to the report, 2 million businesses currently account for around 40% of OpenAI's revenue, with that figure expected to rise to 50% by the end of the year. This growing reliance on business customers helps explain why OpenAI is placing greater focus on tools that can support professional workflows and software development.

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What The Changes Could Mean For Users And Businesses

If the reported plans move forward as expected, ChatGPT could become a far more versatile platform for both individual users and organisations. The increased emphasis on coding tools may allow developers to write, review, and improve software without relying on separate applications. Businesses could use the platform for programming tasks, content creation, and workflow automation from within a single interface.

The introduction of AI agents could also expand what users can accomplish. Rather than simply responding to prompts, AI systems could help complete tasks, manage projects, and assist with more complex workflows. Combined with image-generation tools and partner services, ChatGPT could become a destination where users can perform a variety of digital activities without leaving the platform.

For everyday users, the changes may result in a more personalised experience that actively suggests tools and services based on their needs. Someone working on a design project could be directed towards image-generation features, while a software developer could be encouraged to use coding tools. The goal appears to be increasing engagement while encouraging users to adopt more of OpenAI's products.

The 'overhaul' also arrives as speculation continues about OpenAI's long-term financial plans. It was reported in May that the company was preparing a confidential filing for a United States initial public offering in the coming weeks. However, chief executive Sam Altman has previously stated that OpenAI is not focused on timing and would only pursue a public listing when it makes sense for the company.

Whether or not an IPO arrives soon, the reported superapp strategy suggests OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as much more than an AI chatbot. By combining coding tools, AI agents, creative features, and partner services into a single platform, the company appears to be building a product designed to keep users within the ChatGPT ecosystem for an increasing number of everyday tasks.