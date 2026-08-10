Salesforce has told 133 employees in California and Washington that their jobs will end on 5 October.

The company lodged the notices on Wednesday. Seventy-four of the roles sit at its San Francisco headquarters, disclosed to the California Employment Development Department. The other 59 cover offices in Seattle and Bellevue, set out in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department. That notice also covers staff at Tableau, the data business Salesforce bought in 2019 for $15.7B (£11.8B).

All 133 redundancies are permanent. Neither filing gives a reason for them.

Inside the Salesforce Filings in California and Washington

The Washington notice sets out what is not behind the decision. It states that the job losses do not stem from a relocation, and that they are not the result of work being contracted out. The affected offices stay open.

The roles run across engineering and management. They include software engineers, technical support engineers, product management directors, incident commanders, a senior vice president of software engineering, and leadership positions in marketing and sustainability.

Federal WARN rules, alongside newer state versions in Washington and California, require large employers to give around 60 days' notice of a mass layoff. That is why a filing made in early August carries an exit date in October. Staff in that window stay on pay and benefits until the separation date.

San Francisco takes the larger share. Salesforce is the city's biggest private employer, and this is its fourth round of Bay Area cuts in just under a year, following 86 jobs at Salesforce Tower in June. Across the company, it is the third round announced in 2026.

Both filings cover the United States only. Salesforce UK Limited is registered at Salesforce Tower, 110 Bishopsgate in London, and no British roles appear in either notice.

Benioff, Agentforce, and the Salesforce Headcount Story

Neither filing mentions artificial intelligence.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has addressed the subject directly elsewhere. Speaking on The Logan Bartlett Show podcast in September last year, the chief executive described cutting the company's customer support function almost in half.

'I've reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000, because I need less heads,' he said. Those reductions covered roughly 4,000 support roles and are separate from the redundancies filed this month.

Salesforce has tied that shift to Agentforce, its customer service bot platform. 'Because of the benefits and efficiencies of Agentforce, we've seen the number of support cases we handle decline, and we no longer need to actively backfill support engineer roles,' the company said in a statement. Benioff has separately estimated that AI now handles up to half the work at the firm.

Ed Zitron, a technology analyst, gave NBC News a different reading. Firms that over-hired during the pandemic are using AI as cover for correcting the mistake, he said, while presenting themselves to investors as leaner operations. 'It's just a growth at all costs mindset,' he said.

There is precedent for that account. Salesforce cut about 8,000 jobs in 2023, close to a tenth of its staff and the largest reduction in its history, after expanding sharply through the pandemic. 'We hired too many people,' Benioff told The New York Times at the time.

Why Investors Are Watching the Salesforce Cuts

Salesforce shares were down roughly 27% for the year at the time of the filings, caught in a sell-off traders have called the SaaSpocalypse, based on the prospect that AI erodes demand for subscription software.

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The 133 roles come out of a workforce the company put at 83,334 in its most recent annual report, covering the year to 31 January. Revenue growth has picked up after six quarters below 10%. Salesforce has renewed a lease on roughly 114,000 sq ft of Seattle office space, and promoted Miguel Milano to chief operating officer.

Technology layoffs across the sector passed the total for the whole of 2025 last month, with five months of the year still to run. The 133 stay on the Salesforce payroll until 5 October.