"Lucifer" Season 5B will feature a musical episode that will have the cast singing and dancing. Actress Aimee Garcia called the episode a dream come true.

Garcia, who plays CSI Ella Lopez, cannot wait for fans to see the episode which she recalled was a lot of fun to film. Everyone did a great job and she recalled feeling like Beyoncé while having professional dancers backing her up.

"It was the closest that I'll ever feel to Beyoncé, having these professional, beautiful dancers back you up. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I could die now and be happy,'" she said in an interview with Collider.

Garcia talked about how her co-stars were equally talented in the dancing part. She revealed that Lauren German (Chloe Decker) "picked up the choreography really quickly 'cause she used to be a ballet dancer." She added that Kevin Alejandro (Detective Dan) and D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel) also nailed it.

"I think Kevin Alejandro used to be a professional dancer, so you'll get to see him. I walked in on his first rehearsal and I didn't know it was his first rehearsal. I was just like, 'Whoa, how is this happening?'" she said.

Then there is Tom Ellis (Lucifer), who "came in with very little rehearsal and nailed the choreography." The actress teased that in the "Lucifer" Season 5 musical episode, she also gets "to do a fun little something" with Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze).

"The greatest thing about our musical episode is that you will hear a wide range of songs — everything from Broadway show tunes to Squirrel Nut Zippers type of music to pop music," the 41-year-old "Dexter" alum shared, adding that "Rachael [Harris] is just so fun and has this magical number."

Likewise, "Scarlett [Estevez] had never sung before and I guarantee when you hear this girl sing, she will break your heart. She was so nervous."

The dancing part was not a problem but Garcia remembered that everyone was really nervous and terrified of the singing. After all, they are not professional singers. She joked that they may have downed a shot of tequila to ease the nerves.

Garcia revealed that she also sings in another episode aside from the "Lucifer" Season 5 musical. She recalled freaking out so badly that Ellis had to comfort and motivate her. She said it was scary but also exciting and fun.