During the COVID-19 lockdown, Alexandra Dobre lost her job as an air hostess. Unemployment left her broke and she could no longer afford her accommodation. To make ends meet, she agreed to help her partner in his illegal activities. On August 7, police found cocaine in the former flight attendant's possession. They raided her home and found more class A substances. Her partner remains untraceable since her arrest. Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court sentenced her to over two years in prison for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The Romanian woman moved to the United Kingdom three years ago. She started working as a cabin crew member based in London's Luton airport. Over the years, she worked for a number of airlines until she was laid off in spring this year during the COVID-19 lockdown. Unable to find employment as an air hostess, Dobre was running out of money and could no longer afford her accommodation.

She then moved to Stoke-on-Trent where she had a number of friends. She also started dating a man she met on a dating site. He reportedly lured her into drug-dealing after assuring her accommodation and money.

During a drug run, the 27-year-old was driving a Fiat Punto when she was stopped by police at Leek Road. The police found six packages of the drug in her purse. Arresting Dobre, the police raided the flat she was occupying in Balfour Street. They found 81 small snap-seal bags of white powder which tested positive for cocaine.

According to Stoke-on-Trent Live, the police found 19.4 grams of cocaine in Dobre's possession. The amount is estimated to have a street value of between £1,740 and £2,610, prosecutor Neil Ahuja told the court. A sum of £480 in cash, along with a mobile phone was confiscated by the police.

Paul Cliff, defending attorney, told the court that Dobre had been acting under the direction of her boyfriend. Since her arrest, he remains untraceable.

Judge David Fletcher said that even though the woman was not "criminal-minded" she was aware that she was committing a crime. Dobre pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply. She has been sentenced to 28 months in prison.