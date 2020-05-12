Ever since an unreleased copy of iOS 14 leaked a few months ago, it practically revealed all major hardware announcements Apple has planned for 2020. While, many are hoping that there might still be some surprises, it is shaping up to be the opposite. Apple already released three products that were detailed in the code. Now, a renowned supply chain insider claims that the rumoured on-ear headphone is slated to debut in June at the WWDC20.

Apple recently confirmed that its Worldwide Developers Conference will be presented online for the first time. While this annual event traditionally focuses on software, it has also been the launching point for some of its new products. Many already expect to catch a glimpse of the iPhone 12 series, but others are notably more eager to see something else.

According to the latest leaks, the AirPods Studio will tout unique options. Consumers regularly love to personalise their gadgets and Apple might have something in place that allows for customisation. It was indicated that the on-ear headphones will use a magnetic system which makes it easier for owners to mix and match components to suit their tastes. Another speculated feature involves the use of sensors that can automatically play or pause audio in context to its current position.

When it comes to headphones, users normally take them off or hang them around their necks when not in use. A report from 9to5Mac points out that the headphones can detect if it is directly worn over the ears. This is a hands-free function that will make it convenient for owners. Moreover, it can even supposedly reroute acoustics to the proper channels even if the headphones are worn in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, Apple will supposedly market the AirPods Studio for professional users. So far, insiders confirm that active noise cancellation and Transparency mode will be on board as well. These were allegedly detailed in the leaked copy of iOS 14 after it was data-mined. The headphones will ship in multiple configurations that range from premium to lightweight materials for its construction. It won't be long before it officially debuts at the WWDC20.