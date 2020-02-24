Apple has been generally quiet when it comes to rumours about its next product launch. With March 2020 just barely a week away, insiders are beginning to flood the internet with talks about the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 as others call it. Then there are sources claiming that a new iPad Pro is likewise in development to launch alongside the alleged budget-friendly iOS smartphone. However, a listing taken from Target's inventory system might have preemptively leaked the AirPods X along with other unannounced devices from the manufacturer.

Based on the numbers published by market analysts, the current-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro are among the best-selling audio products right now. The compact and true-wireless nature of these two is perhaps what makes them attractive options for consumers. The launch event is supposedly set for Tuesday, March 31, and might include the mysterious device.

Renowned Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated last month that the brand will offer premium headphones sometime in 2020, as pointed out by Tom's Guide. Therefore, it is speculated that the AirPods X might be the company's first over-ear model. Even though the Beats label is now owned by the Cupertino, California-based tech outfit, the rumoured headphones will not be sold under its name, based on system-generated information from Target. Meanwhile, the pricing is set at $399.99, which is $150 more than the AirPods Pro.

Little is known about its features, but others suspect it would have active noise cancelling on board as well. In addition to the AirPods X, Target also listed an Apple TV Gen X and an iPod Touch X Generation. Both are priced at $179.99 and $399.99, respectively. Much like the purported over-ear headphones, there are no further details listed that could have given a clue as to the technical specifications of the items.

There are sources who believe that the names might not be final and could be temporary placeholders until Apple makes the official announcement. This might be further proof of what the tech industry predicted as a product supercycle in the coming years. Nevertheless, the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus epidemic might derail the purported launch date of the iPhone SE 2, 2020 iPad Pro, Apple TV Gen X, iPod Touch X, and AirPods X.