Alan Cummins is joining the cast of "Prodigal Son" season 2 as a crime profiler named Simon Hoxley.

According to Deadline, "The Good Wife" alum will appear in two episodes of the Fox series. He plays the role of a "cocky Europol agent and one of the world's most celebrated criminal profilers." Simon also goes by the name of "The Mind Sleuth."

In "Prodigal Son" season 2, Simon makes a trip to New York in the wake of Nicholas Endicott's (Dermot Mulroney) death. He tries to solve the mystery surrounding his murder and his involvement in the case is definitely going to raise problems for Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne). After all, Malcolm witnessed what happened to Nicholas. He was there when Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage), in a dreamlike state, stabbed him to death several times and simply asked, "What just happened?"

Does anyone have the answer? pic.twitter.com/4rLcKOMgZn — Prodigal Son (@prodigalsonfox) April 28, 2020

Cumming reacted to news of his appearance in "Prodigal Son" season 2 in a tweet. Naturally, his involvement perked up fans' interest as they expressed their excitement to see him.

"Another reason for follow this series. I am passionate of this actor In the Good wife!" one fan tweeted.

"So stoked for this! What a great addition! Can't wait to watch this amazing cast! Prodigal Son is a great show," another wrote.

"This is gonna get interesting. I am actually hoping he thinks Malcolm killed Endicott and to have Ainsley kill him. That is my #ProdigalSon theory," one fan commented.

Showrunners Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver teased that Simon's investigation into Nicholas' death tells of a grim foreboding for Malcolm in "Prodigal Son" season 2. He just got out of prison after all. Malcolm might be suspected of murder given that he lied to Ainsley and told her that he killed Nicholas, and then dismembered and disposed of his body. Unfortunately, Malcolm's lies caught up to him when Nicholas' corpse turned up in the shocking season 1 finale.

Aside from Cumming, new cast additions in "Prodigal Son" season 2 includes Catherine Zeta-Jones who plays series regular Vivian Capshaw, the resident doctor at Claremont Psychiatric. Christian Borle ("Smash") also appears as the notorious killer Friar Pete.