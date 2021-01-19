Alec Baldwin is leaving social media as he announced on Monday that he is quitting Twitter for now.

The 62-year-old "30 Rock" alum is saying "goodbye for now" to the social media platform. He announced his exit after he likened the app to a "party where everyone is screaming."

"Not much of a party. Goodbye for now," he tweeted.

Fans are sad to see him go and one fan commented, "I'm sorry you feel the need to leave. I hope one day you come back and ignore the haters." Meanwhile, another wrote, "Don't leave Twitter. I admire how much you love your wife and that ya'll have found ❤ happiness. Ignore the haters. I think you enjoy Twitter. I love seeing the kiddos!!"

Baldwin's departure from Twitter comes after he defended his wife Hilaria from those who accused her of faking her Spanish accent. In a video posted on Instagram, he addressed those people who "feel they can say anything" and called the accusations "ridiculous."

"We live in a world now where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media. People feel that they can say anything...They probably would like to do anything if they weren't at risk of getting caught and going to prison," he said.

"Because they can't do that, because that involves real commitment to do something, to express those feelings, they say things, no profile picture very often, sometimes yes, no identifying features there, hidden behind the anonymity of social media, they want to just shoot it all over you and spray it all over you, their venom and their hate," Baldwin continued.

He did not explicitly reference the backlash his wife received when he added, "There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."

In December, netizens claimed that Hilaria is only pretending to be Spanish and posted videos of her that allegedly showed her switching between an American and Spanish accent. The yoga instructor has since clarified that she was born in Boston and that she grew up between Massachusetts and Spain. Likewise, she revealed that her parents and siblings live in Spain, thus she knows the language.