Alex Rodriguez is putting rumours of a split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez to bed by joining her in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

A source told People that it was a "happy reunion" for the couple. JLo was reportedly "excited to see him in person" and that they are "really trying to figure things out."

On Monday, Rodriguez took to his Instagram Stories to confirm that he is in the Caribbean. He shared a video of the ocean and the resort he is at. He also posted a series of photos of himself signing baseball cards while on his flight.

"Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward," he captioned the video.

Prior to his flight to the Dominican Republic, reporters caught up with A-Rod and asked him about his relationship with the actress. He confirmed that they are still together when he said that he is definitely not single.

The flight to the tropical nation also came after both Rodriguez and Lopez denied reports that they have called off their engagement. Instead, their representatives clarified that they are still together and are "working through some things." These issues they are working on reportedly do not involve a third party.

"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," another source said. The insider also weighed in on speculations that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy and said it "had no bearing on the rough patch at all. "

"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID. But they want to try to stay together," the source close to the couple explained.

Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic to support the "Hustlers" star on her new rom-com film "Shotgun Wedding." The movie initially paired her up with Armie Hammer as the leading man. That role has since gone to Josh Duhamel after the "Call Me By Your Name" star dropped out in the wake of his social media scandal.