2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev finds himself in hot water as he is bombarded with a double whammy of blows from his ex-girlfriends. One has claimed that she is the victim of domestic abuse at his hands, and another claims that she is pregnant with his child but has no plans to co-parent with him.

World number seven Zverev is being accused by long-time former partner Olya Sharypova of physical abuse. On her Instagram, Sharypova wrote, "I want to tell one very personal and very hard story for me that I have already experienced and left in the past. I was a victim of domestic abuse! The first time this happened at the beginning of this relationship, there was a quarrel and I got hit with my head against the wall with so much power that I sat on the floor," she started.

Her revelation then appeared to refer to an incident that took place during last year's US Open, a year before Zverev made it to the final of the same tournament. "In August of that year, I ran out of the hotel barefoot. I was standing on the streets of New York and didn't know where to go and what to do. They tried to choke me with a pillow, hit my head against the wall, twisted my hands and at that moment I was really afraid for my life," she said.

In an interview with Russian publication Championat, Sharypova claims that the quarrel started after she returned to the hotel late after going out with Daria Medvedeva, the wife of another tennis player, Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, Zverev also found out that his recent ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, is expecting his first child. They pair have broken up and numerous publications have claimed that Patea has no intention of co-parenting with the tennis star. Nevertheless, in a statement released on his social media accounts, Zverev has stated his intention to raise the child with his ex.

"I will be a father at 23. I am very much looking forward to the child. even though Brenda and I are no longer together, we have a good relationship and will live up to my responsibility as a father," he said.

He then addresses the accusations made by Sharypova. "We have known each other since we were children and shared many experiences together. I very much regret that she makes such statements because the accusations are simply not true."

The drama continues as Sharypova reacts to his statement. "I don't know if you wrote it or whoever is handling your Instagram, but to this day you had no courage to reply to mr directly. Because I am not lying and we both know it. I am not afraid to tell the truth. Are you?" she wrote on IG stories.