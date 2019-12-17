Alisha Wainwright returns to Los Angeles amid the drama she found herself in with married man, Justin Timberlake. Her return comes after reports stating that the singer has invited his wife, Jessica Biel, to New Orleans.

A video shared by Page Six showed the "Shadowhunters" actress touch down in Los Angeles looking unfazed by the drama. She smiled as she talked to an elderly man pushing her luggage, but did not bother to answer questions about what transpired between her and Timberlake in New Orleans.

Although she replied that she is "good," Wainwright did not respond nor react when asked several questions including how filming for "Palmer" was going, and if she feels any regret for what happened. She also did not say anything when asked if she has said sorry to Timberlake and Biel. She continued walking and did not look at the reporter who kept asking her for comments.

The 30-year old has returned to Los Angeles amid reports that Biel has flown to visit Timberlake in New Orleans. The "Cry Me A River" singer reportedly invited his wife to the "Palmer" set to prove that nothing romantic is going on between him and Wainwright, who plays a lover to Timberlake's character in the film.

Biel's visit also comes after her husband publicly apologised to the scandal his "lack of judgement" brought to his family. Timberlake wrote a lengthy apology on Instagram, where he reiterated that there is nothing romantic going on between him and Wainwright.

He echoed the same comments from friends who said nothing intimate happened between them when they were photographed holding hands at a balcony in New Orleans. Timberlake was clearly inebriated that night and those who were with them said they were only drinking and nothing more.

Both the "Raising Dion" star and Biel have yet to comment on the drama. Sources claimed that Biel pushed Timberlake to make the public apology because he embarrassed her and their family.

Biel thereafter took to Instagram to share her first post since Timberlake's apology and since photos and videos of him and Wainwright holding hands were leaked online. In the post, "The Sinner" star was all smiles as she posed for the camera with her friends.