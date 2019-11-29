Jeff Wainwright, father of actress Alisha Wainwright, has broken his silence after photos of his daughter holding hands with married man, Justin Timberlake, made headlines.

Jeff said there is nothing malicious in the photos and that nothing is going on between his daughter and the singer. They are just friends who had drinks with other friends while in New Orleans to shoot a movie. He said that he does not "make anything of it" because he knows that Alisha is a "very good kid."

The music producer added that Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, should not be concerned whether something romantic is going on between her husband and Alisha. As far as he knows, she is just there for work and nothing more.

"I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that. She is a young lady, 30-years-old, she is living her life and doing what she has gotta do," Jeff said. He added that Alisha is a "free spirit, has always been a big traveler and open-minded."

Jeff also referred to the romantic notions about Alisha and Timberlake's relationship as "crazy stuff." He admitted though, that if there is indeed something going on between the "Palmer" co-stars, then he does not know about it. He believes that the rumours are part of the "hoopla" of being in the entertainment industry.

"When you are in show business, you separate family from the business. When you are at home with your family, you talk about other things," Jeff claimed, according to US Weekly.

Biel and Timberlake have yet to address the rumours, although a source told E! that they are "downplaying everything" and laughing it all off. A source likewise denied that there is anything romantic going on between Timberlake and Alisha. They only had a boozy night with some friends and the film crew on an open balcony on Bourbon Street and that nothing "inappropriate" happened.

Aside from the photos, a video also emerged that shows the "Cry Me A River" singer touching Alishia's arm before she sat down beside him and placed her hand on his thigh. That was when Timberlake, who was spotted sans his wedding ring, held her hand.