The "All American" season 2 premiere is going to feature an emotional tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle, following his untimely death. After the much-anticipated episode 1, the second episode of the will see Spencer facing a big problem.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "All American" season 2 episode 2: "Speak Ya Clout."]

When the show returns with the second episode of season in The CW, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), the leading man, will find himself at a crossroads. According to the official synopsis, Spencer is forced to make a decision about where to play football after he makes a surprising discovery. His father has added someone new to the team and Spencer is not pleased with it at all.

In the meantime, Jordan finds himself in a difficult position as a result of his mellow attitude towards the game. Layla lashes out at Spencer after Olivia divulges his plan to her. The episode also sheds some light on Coop's story, who is now taking music seriously. This helps her connect with her mother.

The trailer for "All American" season 2 episode 2 is expected to be shown after the broadcast of episode 1, titled "Hustle & Motivate." Keep watching this space for more updates.

Meanwhile, fans are curious to find out what's coming next for Olivia and Spencer. The audience is constantly rooting for them, but there is still uncertainty about their future together.

Speaking with TV Line, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll revealed that one can expect to see some love triangles throughout the next season.

"We're going to constantly see love triangles play out over the course of the show, and I know Olivia and Spencer is something that a lot of our fans root for," Carroll said. "Without giving away specifics, I think our fans will be happy with the direction people's love lives are going in this season."

"All American" is a high school drama series inspired by American footballer Spencer Paysinger. He is a rising star who finds himself navigating through two different worlds in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills.

"All American" season 2 episode 2 airs on Oct. 14 on The CW starring Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Oneiogou as Layla, Samantha Logan as Olivia, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker.