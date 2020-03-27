All football events in England below the top three divisions that constitute the National League will end immediately as a result of a serious delay in schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, all results will be considered void.

This means that there would be no relegation or promotion in these competitions. The same thing will happen in women's football below the Championship level and Women's Super League.

However, reports say that the National League, WSL, National League North and South, and Women's Championship will proceed towards a conclusion after the suspension is lifted.

The Football Association admitted it is reviewing all the options to complete the men's FA Cup and other competitions. Before the tournament was halted, it had reached its quarter-final stage.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all sports across the UK, with all fixtures been suspended.

The Football Association said, "Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time. Today's steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided, with the integrity of the leagues in mind."

The FA's decision would apply to divisions three to seven of the men's non-league football that consists of 91 tournaments.

All of the "grassroots" divisions below these tiers will also be ended. However, as of now, it is still not decided if this season would be considered void.

In women's football, all the tiers from three to seven have also been terminated. Some of the men's teams like Vauxhall Motors and Jersey Bulls had already secured promotion from tier four to tier five of the non-league pyramid. However, reports claim that their promotions would be cancelled immediately.

Jersey Bulls was leading the Combined Counties Football League Division One with a 20 point lead. On the other hand, Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders South Shields FC had secured promotion to the National League North, but now they need to wait for another tier seven campaign of English football.