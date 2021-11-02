Australia is reportedly investigating whether Amber Heard perjured herself during court proceedings for the illegal importation of her dogs to the country in 2015.

The court is said to be working with the FBI in gathering witnesses' statements regarding the infamous dog-smuggling scandal. Her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, was filming "Pirates of Caribbean" at that time at the Gold Coast. She failed to declare her two Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo to customs, per Australia's strict animal quarantine laws, when she flew with them to the country aboard a private jet.

She avoided biosecurity charges when she publicly apologised in a court-mandated video message. Depp joined her in the clip wherein she blamed the lack of sleep for the lack of proper paperwork for her dogs.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's hilarious apology for sneaking their dogs Pistol & Boo into Australia.

However, the incident is being investigated again after it was brought up during Depp's U.K. libel suit against The Sun. His former estate manager Kevin Murphy told London's High Court in July last year that he had repeatedly warned Heard about the paperwork. But she had allegedly ordered him to lie about smuggling her pets.

According to the Daily Mail, the Department of Agriculture, Water, and the Environment has quietly reopened the case and has enlisted the FBI for help in tracking down witnesses in the U.S. Murphy has reportedly already been interviewed by Australian investigators. He has also provided emails that could implicate Heard and given his statement.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation claimed Heard is weeks away from being served with perjury charges or subornation of perjury, which carry a maximum 14-year jail sentence and seven years, respectively, under the Queensland penal code. She could likely also face arrest if she tries to enter Australia again.

"She could just ignore the whole thing and never go back but a huge number of movies are shot in Australia, including Aquaman, the movie for which she's most well-known," an insider said, adding that she can also "face her detractors" as it is obvious by now that "she's not one for backing down in the face of legal threats." Heard was initially charged with illegal importation of an animal and a ten-year prison sentence. She agreed to a lesser charge of falsifying an immigration document and to a $7,650 fine.