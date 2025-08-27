KEY POINTS GOP candidate has history of inflammatory stunts, including book burnings and violent videos.

A Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives has drawn widespread criticism after posting a video of herself burning the Quran with a flamethrower as part of a campaign stunt.

Valentina Gomez, who is running in the GOP primary for Texas' 31st congressional district, uploaded the footage to X on Monday. In the video, she declared: 'America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can go to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel.'

The stunt comes as Gomez, a Colombian-born far-right activist, attempts to gain national attention in a crowded primary against incumbent Republican Congressman John R. Carter, who has held office since 2003 and won his last election with nearly 65 percent of the vote.

This is not the first time Gomez has used inflammatory theatrics to build her political profile. Earlier this year, she stormed the stage during a Muslim event at the Texas Capitol, describing Islam as 'the religion of rape, incest and pedophilia, where they bow down to a stupid rock, and a false prophet'.

She has also made use of flamethrowers in previous stunts. In 2023, she posted footage of herself torching two pro-LGBTQ books, writing: 'When I'm Secretary of State, I will BURN all books that are grooming, indoctrinating and sexualising our children. MAGA. America First.' The video was later flagged as hateful conduct on X and censored on Instagram before Gomez was eventually banned from the platform.

Despite frequently invoking Donald Trump and styling herself as a MAGA candidate, Gomez has not received the former president's endorsement. According to Federal Election Commission records, her campaign has raised just over $7,000 as of June 30, a modest sum compared with her better-established rivals.

Failed runs and controversial clips

Gomez first attracted national attention during the 2024 election cycle when she ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state in Missouri. She finished sixth out of eight candidates in the Republican primary, taking home less than 8 percent of the vote.

Since then, she has attempted to maintain her relevance through social media antics. In one widely circulated video, Gomez told voters not to be 'weak and gay' while jogging in a bulletproof vest. 'In America, you can be anything you want, so don't be weak and gay', she said in the clip. 'Stay f**ing hard.'*

In another video posted last December, Gomez simulated the public execution of a migrant by shooting a hooded dummy in the back of the head with a handgun. 'It's that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don't deserve deportation, they deserve to be ended,' she remarked. The video was flagged by X for violating its violent speech policy.

Her rhetoric has also had personal consequences for her family. Her brother, Jonathan Gomez Noriega, was dismissed from his role as a political appointee in the office of Democrat Mayor Steven Fulop in Jersey City after it emerged he had donated to her Missouri campaign.

Reaction and backlash

The latest Quran-burning stunt has prompted fierce backlash online. One reader from New York commented in Daily Mail: 'In the UK, she'd be jailed for what she's doing, and that's why you don't like her. She has freedom here'.

Others dismissed Gomez's antics as desperate. 'Frankly she is absolutely desperate and I'm not sure that Missourians will fall for those stunts. When someone is that desperate, it's a big turn off for most people', one commenter said.

Another wrote: 'Trying her hardest to prove that she is more American than an actual American. Lol. Just a little advice Satan: normal Americans don't spew hatred and bigotry like what you are displaying'.

A long-shot candidacy

Gomez is one of nine candidates challenging Carter in the Republican primary. With little fundraising, no major endorsements, and a track record of failed campaigns, political analysts consider her a long-shot.

Yet her social media presence continues to generate attention, with stunts such as Quran-burning designed to appeal to a small but vocal base of voters on the far right.

For many critics, however, her actions are an alarming example of how US politics has become a stage for shock-value theatrics rather than substantive debate. As one online commenter put it: 'This isn't politics, it's performance art — and very ugly performance at that'.