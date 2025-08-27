When news broke of Taylor Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, one familiar name quickly resurfaced: Taylor Lautner. The 'Twilight' actor, who briefly dated Swift during her meteoric rise in 2009, cheekily reposted the engagement announcement, sending Swifties into a wave of nostalgia and affection.

What made Lautner's lighthearted nod stand out was the warm way fans remember their fleeting romance — crowning him the rare ex who walked away from Swift's dating history unscathed and beloved.

Taylor Squared: A Teenage Love Story

It all began on the set of the 2010 rom-com Valentine's Day, where teenage Swift and Lautner played an adorably awkward high school couple. Off-screen, their chemistry sparked a short-lived romance dubbed 'Taylor Squared' by the media.

While Lautner was reportedly more invested, Swift moved on quicker. Their breakup is believed to have inspired Swift's heartfelt ballad, 'Back to December' — the only apology song in her catalogue.

At the 2010 American Music Awards, Swift confirmed this with a mashup of 'Back to December' and OneRepublic's 'Apologize,' underlining the bittersweet nature of their split.

From Breakup to Best Ex

Unlike some of Swift's other turbulent relationships, Lautner's chapter ended differently. Instead of drama, the two remained friends and even collaborators.

In 2023, Swift cast Lautner in the music video for I Can See You, a vault track from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), alongside Joey King and Presley Cash. Lautner also joined her on stage during the Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, where his martial arts-inspired flips delighted fans.

Swift affectionately called him 'Taytay' in an Instagram post, giving a shoutout to his wife, who also shares the name Taylor.

His supportive appearances and genuine friendship cemented Lautner's reputation as the rare Swift ex that fans genuinely like.

Internet Praises: The 'Best Ex' Title

Following Lautner's playful repost of Swift's engagement, social media erupted with nostalgic admiration. Many fans hailed him as the 'best ex-boyfriend' Swift has ever had, a sentiment that became a running joke with genuine warmth.

On TikTok, fans edited clips of the Valentine's Day scenes alongside Swift's 'Back to December' performances. Memes, artwork, and mock logos celebrating Lautner as the ultimate 'approved ex' circulated widely. One viral tweet read: 'Every girl deserves a Taylor Lautner in her dating history.'

This affectionate outpouring contrasts sharply with the typical online scrutiny of Swift's other exes, who often face suspicion or debate. Lautner instead has become a folk hero within the Swiftie community.

Why Fans Love the Lautner Chapter

Part of Lautner's appeal lies in his humility. He never capitalized publicly on the relationship—no tell-alls, no scandals, no leveraging her fame. Instead, he has consistently shown support, humour, and respect for Swift.

In a world where many of Swift's romances have been dissected and dramatised, Lautner stands out as an exception: an ex who remains relevant, respected, and genuinely liked.

Why Taylor Lautner Remains Swift's 'Best Ex'

So what did Lautner say about Swift's engagement? Very little — just a repost. But that simple gesture unleashed a wave of fan nostalgia and admiration.

In the end, Lautner's legacy in Swift's life isn't defined by heartbreak or drama but by friendship, loyalty, and the surprising title that fans have joyfully bestowed: her 'best ex'.