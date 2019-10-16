"American Horror Story: 1984" revolves around the massacre at Camp Redwood that began in the 1970s. The blood bath and slaughter continue in 1984 when the fresh batch of counselors arrives at the scene bringing back the serial killers. The ninth season's sixth episode will mark the 100th episode of the fan-favourite horror anthology series and here is what to expect.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from "American Horror Story: 1984" episode 6.]

The milestone episode is titled "Episode 100" and it is certainly expected to bring some new twists and unravel more secrets. Though at this point there is not much information available about the much-anticipated segment.

However, the new synopsis for "AHS:1984" episode 6 sounds more like an epilogue. The description suggests that the massacre is over and the survivors are dealing with the choices they made at Camp Redwood.

"With the horrors of the night behind them, the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices," reads the synopsis for "AHS: 1984" 09X06 on Spoiler TV.

Since we are only halfway through season 9, the story of the Camp Redwood cannot be over yet. Moving forward, this special episode is going to set up the ground for the rest of the season. As the visitors of Camp Redwood face the consequences, we are certain the trouble is not yet over for them. We have seen several resurrections this season 9. AHS is no stranger to bringing back the dead. Therefore, the trend is expected to continue.

There are several fan theories concocting as we approach the midseason as well as the big anniversary. Given the history of the show, it is certain that the showrunner Ryan Murphy is going to make the best of this occasion to introduce a big twist. Murphy is already advertising the landmark episode. He took to the internet to post a picture consisting of all the actors who appeared in the series.

Meanwhile, "American Horror Story: 1984" airs episode 5 titled "Red Dawn" and the official synopsis suggest that the segment will feature the "final brawl." It remains to be seen how the following episode will tie in the loose ends revealing a hidden side of the Camp Redwood story.

"AHS: 1984" episode 6 airs Wednesday on FX.