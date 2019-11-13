"American Horror Story: 1984" finale airs tonight. FX network's anthology horror drama comes to a close with episode 9 titled "Final Girl" revealing the epic conclusion. But before that happens there is a list of questions fans want the finale to answer specifically who will be the last woman standing. The biggest contenders so far remain Emma Roberts' Brooke, Angelica Ross' Donna, or Leslie Grossman's Margaret. Here is everything we know so far about the final episode. You can watch '"AHS:1984" episode 9 online, too.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "American Horror Story: 1984" or "AHS:1984" finale. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to know more about it.]

In last week's episode, the massacre continues as Margaret comes up with a deadly plan to kill the rest of the band at her festival. The official description for "AHS: 1984" episode 9 suggests the arrival of a "lost soul" looking for "closure."

The promo teases some new characters. Finn Wittrock will be playing an unspecified role in the season finale. He will find himself in an unusual situation when he encounters the ghosts of Trevor and Montana at Redwood Camp. By the look of the trailer for "AHS:1984" finale, it is certain that there is a time jump and the finale tells the story about present-day Redwood.

There are several theories floating around the internet. One of them suggesting Wittrock might be the son of Mr. Jingles. What actually happens remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, "AHS" actress Angelica Ross spilled some interesting teases about the upcoming finale. Speaking with TV Guide, she described it as a "bloodbath" as many people come back "plotting revenge and murder."

"The only question is who's going to survive it. And I think with the final girl trope and things like that — the episode is called "Final Girl," so it seems one person is going to survive. I know at least Donna made it to the final episode and I'm proud of her for that," Ross explained.

The actress refrained from revealing who the final girl will be, but said that it just wasn't any of them they expected to be. And the conclusion will make some people feel "happy" and some feel otherwise.

FX will broadcast "AHS:1984" episode 9 on Wednesday, at 10:00 pm. It will then be made available on the network's live stream service FXNow. Also, the finale can be watched on other streaming services such as Hulu, Sling TV and FuboTV.