"American Horror Story" universe is expanding promises showrunner Ryan Murphy. Making the big announcement on his Instagram feed, Murphy revealed that a spin-off series is in the works.

On Monday, Ryan Murphy, who recently released his American drama web television miniseries "Hollywood" made the big reveal during a Zoom call with the stars of his anthology Horror series. The new series will contain limited time episodes and it will be called "American Horror Stories."

"American Horror Story" cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called "American Horror Stories" (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!," Murphy wrote on his social media account with a picture from his Zoom call that included Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Angelina Ross, Leslie Grossman, Billi Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Venus Hottentot, Angela Bassett, and others.

In his post, Murphy also confirmed that "American Horror Story" season 10 is happening. Unfortunately, the production of the highly anticipated tenth season is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no news when it will resume.

Speaking to The Wrap, Murphy told that Hollywood shut down due to the global health crisis would impact the upcoming installment of the series in more than one way. Not only expect a delay in the release date but also change in the original plot idea.

According to Murphy, the original idea for season 10 of "American Horror Story" needed to be filmed during the warmer months. Since there is still no specific date when the crew and cast can go back to shooting the next season, the showrunner suggests he may have to make changes or wait longer.

"Well I don't know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show," Murphy explained. "So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one," he added.