Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes won "Collaboration of the Year" at the 2019 American Music Awards for their sultry song "Señorita". But even before being announced as the winner, the love birds set the AMA's stage on fire with their intimate performance of the song.

The singer couple raised the heat as they indulged in some on-stage PDA. Dressed in a fiery red halter dress, Camila Cabello leaned back against her boyfriend as the 21-year-old wrapped his hands around her. Mendes paired a white tank with a black vest and fitted pants for their performance. She and Shawn Mendes had earlier also made headlines with their steamy performance of the song at the MTV VMAs at the end of August.

Later in the night when the couple was walking off the stage after receiving an award for "Collaboration of the Year", the 22-year-old songstress grabbed Mendes's arm and eventually held his hand as the latter wrapped an arm around his girlfriend. The couple who recently made their relationship public, continued their PDA off-stage too as they held hands in their seat allowing photographers to capture the moment, reports Elle.

The former "Fifth Harmony" member also premiered the music video for her new song "Living Proof" from her upcoming album "Romance" at the AMAs and revealed she will be performing the song during the award show.

Though seen together throughout the award show, the singers made their red carpet appearance separately. While Cabello graced the red carpet in a tan-coloured dress and a long braid, Mendes opted for a navy blue suit with aqua green accents, sans the shirt.

The "Havana" hitmaker earlier this month opened up about her love for Mendes while speaking about her latest album "Romance," which she has reportedly written about their new relationship.

"Basically I had this lyric called, 'It's gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,' and the song is basically about like when you're friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you're like, 'Oh my God, like this is so weird,' 'cause like, you've been my friend forever. But I like it — and I could get used to this," Cabello said.

The duo has also been nominated at the 2020 Grammy in "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" category for their song "Señorita".