Season 14 of America's Got Talent (AGT) saw a fabulous grand finale with celebrities like Cher on the stage. The audience from all parts of the United States voted for their favorite performance. Singer and pianist, Kodi Lee, was crowned the winner of AGT season 14. Lee was the first participant to get the golden buzzer during his auditions. His soulful singing proved him to be the favourite performer of both the judges and the crowd.

Lee performed a duet with singer Leona Lewis. The song they covered was Calum Scott's "You Are the Reason." Detroit Youth Choir came in second place after performing "Can't Hold Us" with Macklemore. All Elite Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho joined third place winner Ryan Niemiller for his stand-up comedy performance. In fourth place, V Unbeatable, an Indian dance troupe, performed to AGT judge Julianne Hough's single "Transform."

Lee's presence in the final did not come as a surprise as he was the first performer to get the golden buzzer this season.

Lee performed a soulful cover of Donny Hathaway's A Song for You. Judges were left stunned by the performance and Gabrielle Union hit the golden buzzer sending Lee into the live performance stages. On multiple occasions throughout the show, Lee moved the judges and the audience to tears with his talent.

Winning the season meant that Lee will be going home with $1m (£886k). The win also means that Lee will be headlining any AGT shows in Las Vegas' Paris Hotel and Casinos until the next season's winner is announced.

During the show, Lee was asked if he had difficulty communicating. Lee responded that he felt frustrated at times but the music allowed him to communicate and made him feel better.

Before his audition, Lee's mother, Tina Lee, revealed that Lee was blind and on the autism spectrum. Optic nerve hypoplasia rendered Lee blind at birth. When he turned four, he was diagnosed with autism. His mother spoke about how Lee's love for music was recognised by her family early on.

Tina accompanied Kodi on stage before and after every performance. The inspirational win proves that all obstacles can be overcome with love and support from family.