Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell clashed over cruel comments made toward a singing contestant during the final round of auditions of "America's Got Talent."

A contestant named Freckled Zelda wowed the audiences and judges during the final rounds of auditions when she turned up dressed as a full-on fairy. However, per The Sun, Cowell was not so sure that he wrote the contender off even before she opened her mouth.

The veteran talent scout turned up his nose at Freckled Zelda after she shared the presence of her "potato" flute. When asked about her act, the contestant informed Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandal, Klum and Cowell she was a "music fairy."

Surprisingly, Freckled Zelda blew the audiences and judges away when she began to sing her cover of "Colours of the Wind." She exceeded all the judges' expectations with her powerful voice, forcing Cowell to eat his words.

The contender burst into tears after receiving standing ovations and deafening applause while she waited for the judges' feedback.

However, Simon Cowell was not shy about making his initial feelings of judgement known. He told Freckled Zelda, "I tell you what, when you walked out, I thought this really is going to be terrible – I did."

The audience reacted to Cowell's words with a unison of boos and disapproval. The "America's Got Talent" judge added, "But actually, you've got a really good voice. I don't like the instrument, don't think it's necessary. Carry on looking like that if you want because you're interesting."

Heidi Klum followed to give her verdict and completely shut down Simon Cowell's preconceived ideas about Freckled Zelda. The girlfriend of Tom Kaulitz said, "You nailed that – I loved it. I thought the potato flute was really cool, and you are unique and different. America's Got Talent is a variety show, and we don't all have to be the same."

The "America's Got Talent" judges exchanged knowing glances but did not acknowledge the palpable clash of opinions flying across the table.

Howie Mandel commented, "You showed us who you are with your voice and your being." Sofia Vergara added, "When you started singing that beautiful song, it was really unexpected, and your voice is beautiful too! Let me ask you something - do you always wanna sing with the outfit?"

Freckled Zelda nodded as she responded, "Yes - I'm 100% fairy... fairy for the rest of my life."

All four judges gave a resounding yes, putting her through to the live semi-finals.

Meanwhile, some viewers took to social media to hit back at Cowell, sharing their feelings and explaining the theory behind Freckled Zelda's costume choice.

In support of the contestant's act despite Simon Cowell's reservation, one netizen wrote on Twitter, "I've been playing the Legend of Zelda games for over 20 years, and this is my favourite act this year! Please don't get rid of the Ocarina, it is absolutely necessary! @simoncowell."

"America's Got Talent" is being aired in the U.S. via NBC. A U.K. release date is yet to be announced.