Simon Cowell has been away from show business for months since his accident in August. However, the latest update is that the 61-year-old music mogul will make his return to the public events next month.

According to Hello, Simon Cowell will be joining the slew of A-list celebrities for a Christmas bash. Charitable organisation Quintessentially Foundation is organising a virtual Christmas Concert, Fayre of St James's 2020.

In partnership with TESCO, the charity aims to raise funds for The Childhood Trust and The Felix Project with its 9th annual Fayre of St James's Christmas carol concert. The concert will be hosted virtually whereby it will include carol singing, magical performances festive readings, and Christmas cheer. It will also have a silent auction.

Read more Simon Cowell health update: He is set to return to 'Britain's Got Talent' after bike accident

With Stephen Fry compeering the event, the show will be featuring performers James Bay, James Blunt, Emeli Sandé, Craig David, and Katie Melua. And, Cowell will join other speakers including Jack Whitehall, Rupert Everett, Ian Somerhalder, Poppy Delevingne, Cressida Bonas, Sol Campbell, James May, and more. The ticket to the virtual event costs £30.00.

The "America's Got Talent" judge met with an unfortunate bike accident that was witnessed by his six-year-old son Eric. He suffered multiple injuries that required him "rods inserted into his back."

He has been resting at his Los Angeles home since then and is now nearing full recovery. He is now focused to return to work.

"Simon was gutted at having to sit out the show this year. But he's been totally focused on getting better and will definitely be back on the panel," a source told The Sun." He's come on in leaps and bounds recently, thanks to letting his body heal, a healthy diet, and some California sun. He's also enjoyed being surrounded by his family. But he loves his job and is raring to go, especially as BGT offers so much joy and light entertainment in dark times."

Cowell was replaced by English actor and choreographer Ashley Banjo on the British version of "America's Got Talent." However, he is now expected to return to his judging duties by January.