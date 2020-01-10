Amy Schumer is undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). Opening up about her fertility struggles on Instagram, Schumer said she is a week into the procedure and feeling "really run down and emotional."

The comedian shared a picture of her bruised stomach on Instagram on Thursday and said she is trying to give Gene, her 8-month-old son, a brother or sister. She also requested advice from those who have already undergone the procedure.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling," the 38-year-old said.

Several celebrities commented on her Instagram post to show their support. Selena Gomez wrote: "I'm praying for you and Chris. I'm sorry!" while actress Sarah Jones said "Oh Amy!! I have no experience to share. Just sending the biggest hug." Katie Couric commented, "You got this mama Sending you lots of love!."

Earlier on Wednesday, the comedian shared an adorable picture on Instagram with the nanny of her son Gene, showing them sporting coordinating white face masks.

"This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy. I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin," Schumer wrote.

Schumer's decision to undergo IVF comes after her difficult pregnancy with Gene, her first child with husband Chris Fischer, who she gave birth through C-section in May 2019. She had a tough pregnancy and had to cancel her tour in November 2018 after she was hospitalised due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a case of extreme morning sickness. She remained open about her struggle on social media and even shared a video of herself vomiting before a show once, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Later in February, Schumer again cancelled her tour dates telling her fans: "The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes."