Handheld gaming has been Nintendo's forte since the Game Boy came out. Succeeding portable hardware from the Japanese gaming company were also well received by gamers. There was a point in time wherein Sony introduced a serious contender with the PSP, but it eventually bowed out after the PSVita unsuccessful run. Now, the industry is lauding the Switch for its versatility as a hybrid home console/portable gaming device. Meanwhile, the Analogue Pocket pays homage to Nintendo's portable gaming legacy.

One look at the Analogue Pocket immediately establishes its purpose as a tribute to the Game Boy. The form factor alone appears to be a clear indication that it wants to resemble the Nintendo game system. However, upon closer inspection the extra set of buttons on the front as well as on the back positions it as a completely different device. Moreover, this is the first portable offering from the manufacturer, which also sells premium retro consoles.

Introducing Analogue Pocket.



A multi-video-game-system portable handheld. A digital audio workstation with a built-in synthesizer and sequencer.



— Analogue (@analogue) October 16, 2019

Instead of using emulation to run games, the Analogue Pocket is equipped with hardware to support authentic software. GameSpot confirms the system is compatible with Game Boy Advance, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy cartridge. Furthermore, the manufacturer plans to sell an adapter that will expand its compatibility with Neo Geo Pocket Colour, Atari lynx, Game Gear and other portable game cartridges in the future.

The portable device is equipped with a 3.5-inch LTPS LCD screen. In fact, Analogue executive Christopher Taber claims the display is probably the costliest component used by the system. It is capable of upscaling games up to 10 times from the original resolution, which will reportedly look vivid and dynamic. In addition to visual elements, the Analogue Pocket will rely on two FPGA chips to run its software and other applications.

— Analogue (@analogue) October 17, 2019

Equally notable is the machine's flexibility when it comes to functions. Not only can users play games on the Analogue Pocket, but the included Nanoloop program lets them craft music whenever inspiration strikes. The company will likewise sell the Analogue Dock, which allows gamers to play on a TV. Additionally, the accessory will support Bluetooth or wired controllers for multiplayer sessions. The retro game system is slated to release in 2020 with a $199 (154.26 pounds) price tag.