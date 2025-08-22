Claims that Roblox is shutting down in 2025 have gone viral in the UK, alarming millions of children and parents. Social media posts suggested the platform would close on 1 September 2025 due to safety fears.

Although Roblox Corporation quickly denied the speculation, calling it another hoax, the debate has resurfaced over whether the UK should take action against the platform, especially given rising international bans and growing concerns around child safety, predators and exploitation.

Reason 1: Misleading Shutdown Hoaxes Create Panic

The September 2025 shutdown rumour is only the latest in a string of hoaxes that repeatedly spread across social media. Similar claims surfaced in 2022, causing widespread confusion. These false stories often mimic official statements, leading many younger players to believe the game is at risk.

UK regulators may see the persistence of these hoaxes as evidence that Roblox is failing to manage communication responsibly. For a platform heavily used by children, the repeated cycles of panic raise questions about trust and accountability.

Reason 2: Global Bans Show a Growing Pattern

While Roblox continues to operate in the UK, it has already been banned in several countries. Qatar, Turkey, Oman, China and Kuwait have all restricted access to the game, citing child safety risks. Indonesia has also signalled it may consider action.

These bans highlight how governments abroad view Roblox as a platform with serious dangers for young people. The growing list of restrictions has fuelled confusion among British parents and children, leading many to ask whether the UK could be next to follow suit.

Reason 3: Child Safety Lawsuits Raise Red Flags

Roblox is also facing legal battles in the United States. Attorneys General in Louisiana, Texas and Florida have filed lawsuits accusing the company of failing to protect children from inappropriate content and harmful interactions.

Although Roblox has introduced parental dashboards, chat filters and age-verification systems, critics argue that these measures are insufficient. The outcome of these lawsuits may have implications beyond the US, encouraging UK regulators to assess whether the same risks apply to British children.

Reason 4: Sexual Predator Threats Remain a Major Risk

One of the most serious issues facing Roblox is the ongoing threat posed by sexual predators. In the same lawsuit filed in Louisiana, it was alleged that the game has allowed kids to be victimized by sexual predators.

Reports have also revealed cases where predators infiltrated chatrooms, virtual hangouts and user-created experiences to target children.

Roblox employs thousands of moderators and has automated systems designed to block inappropriate content, yet advocacy groups claim predators continue to bypass safeguards.

In the UK, child safety campaigners have repeatedly warned that Roblox's popularity among young players makes it a prime platform for grooming and exploitation. This risk remains a central reason why many argue the UK should consider restrictions.

Reason 5: Exploitation Through Spending and Child Labour

Another major concern is Roblox's economic model. Parents have raised alarms about children being encouraged to spend significant amounts on Robux, the game's virtual currency. In addition, young developers who create games within Roblox have alleged they are underpaid relative to the platform's vast profits.

These practices have sparked accusations of exploitation, with critics arguing that the system benefits Roblox Corporation disproportionately while leaving young creators and families at a disadvantage.

UK consumer protection authorities could view these issues as justification for stricter oversight or even a ban.

Popularity Versus Pressure

Despite these concerns, Roblox remains one of the most popular online platforms. The company reported more than 100 million daily active users in the second quarter of 2025, while the game 'Grow a Garden' attracted nearly 22 million concurrent players earlier this year.

The platform's success stands in sharp contrast with mounting scrutiny. While Roblox insists it is not shutting down, the combination of global bans, lawsuits and safety controversies ensures the debate over whether the UK should ban Roblox will continue.