Kudos in Old School RuneScape are your key to unlocking valuable content and accessing restricted areas within the game. By helping the Varrock Museum through activities like completing the Natural History Quiz, cleaning fossils, and sharing quest information with the museum's historian, players can earn up to 235 Kudos.

But what exactly can these points do for your gameplay, and how can you efficiently earn them? Understanding the Kudos system is essential for any OSRS player. In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about earning and using Kudos, from the quickest methods to the most rewarding unlocks.

Historian Minas - 80 Kudos

Historian Minas, located on the first floor of the Varrock Museum, offers 80 Kudos for sharing information from completed quests. Here are the quests required and the Kudos awarded for each:

Curse of the Empty Lord: 10 Kudos

Defender of Varrock: 5 Kudos

Demon Slayer: 5 Kudos

The Grand Tree: 5 Kudos

Hazeel Cult: 5 Kudos

In Aid of the Myreque: 5 Kudos

Making History: 5 Kudos

Merlin's Crystal: 5 Kudos

Observatory Quest: 5 Kudos

Priest in Peril: 5 Kudos

Rune Mysteries: 5 Kudos

Shield of Arrav: 5 Kudos

A Tail of Two Cats: 5 Kudos

Temple of Ikov: 5 Kudos

What Lies Below: 5 Kudos

While this method requires significant quest completion, you may have already finished some of these quests during your gameplay. Speak with Historian Minas about each completed quest to claim your Kudos – there's no need to repeat the quests if you've already done them.

Fossil Displays - 72 Kudos

Complete the Bone Voyage quest to access Fossil Island, where you'll find unidentified fossils through various activities. Clean your discoveries at the Varrock Museum's specimen tables, then head to the second basement level to add them to the displays.

Each completed display awards 2 Kudos. Required displays:

14 small fossils

12 medium fossils

5 plant fossils

5 large fossils

Uncleaned Finds - 50 Kudos

After completing the Dig site Quest, head to the Varrock Museum's ground floor and enter through the south gate by selecting "Yes, I'll Go in." You'll find essential tools on the south wall - wear the gloves and boots while keeping other tools in your inventory.

The cleaning process involves collecting uncleaned finds from specimen rocks in the cleaning area. To clean these finds properly, place them on the specimen table. As you work through the cleaning process, you'll discover various artefacts that must be identified.

Required artefacts:

Pottery

Ancient Symbol

Old Symbol

Ancient Coin

Old Coin

Once you've discovered these artefacts, please place them in their proper display cases to earn 50 Kudos. This method offers a straightforward approach to earning Kudos, requiring only one quest completion.

Natural History Quiz - 28 Kudos

Visit the basement of Varrock Museum and speak with Orlando Smith to begin this quiz. Each exhibit contains a plaque with information about different creatures. Take time to read the information carefully before answering questions about each display. Completing all exhibit questions rewards you with 28 Kudos. After finishing the quiz, speak with Orlando Smith again to receive 1,000 experience points in Hunter and Slayer skills.

Ancient Relics - 5 Kudos

Complete the Below Ice Mountain quest, then bring a hammer and pickaxe to the Ruins of Camdozaal beneath Ice Mountain. Mine Barronite Deposits and hammer the Barronite Crusher to break them open.

You need to find:

Ancient Globe

Ancient Ledger

Ancient Astroscope

Ancient Treatise

Ancient Carcanet

Take each relic to Curator Haig Halen on the first floor of the Varrock Museum to earn 1 Kudos per relic, for a total of 5 Kudos.

Can You Spend Kudos?

Kudos are not a spendable currency like OSRS Gold. Instead, they function as achievement points that unlock content and provide experience rewards at specific milestones:

51+ Kudos: 1,000 Mining experience

101+ Kudos: 2,500 Crafting and 3,500 Mining experience

151+ Kudos: 4,000 experience in Crafting, Hunter, Prayer, Slayer, and Smithing

These points are required to access certain areas and activities within the game, making them valuable despite not being a traditional currency.

Final Words

Earning Kudos in OSRS opens new content and rewards valuable experience across multiple skills. With multiple methods available - from quest completions to fossil cleaning - players can steadily work towards the maximum 235 Kudos while enjoying diverse gameplay experiences.