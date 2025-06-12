The Silent Hill Remake is now officially in development with Bloober Team set to handle the project. This is rooted from the company's success with their remake of Silent Hill 2 that was released last year.

The game's announcement was made at the Konami Press Start Live showcase. Unfortunately, not much else was revealed during the event aside from the game's logo. The expected release date was also omitted.

About Silent Hill

Silent Hill has been a long-time franchise that rivals the likes of Resident Evil that was released in 1999. It stands out with foggy visuals, third-person gameplay, and the established fictional town that is its namesake.

The first game's setting follows Harry Mason as he searches for his missing adopted daughter. Of course, his journey leads him to encounter the town's mind games and monstrosities along the way.

Bloober Team's Impact on the Franchise

Bloober Team handling the project follows a deal that the company signed with Konami in February 2025. For those following the studio, the news shouldn't come as a shock. Bloober has been poised to develop a new game based on Konami's IP after Silent Hill 2's success.

Bloober's remake of the title went on sale for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in October 2024. In just a few days, the company managed to sell a million copies.

On paper, this remake made for the fastest-selling title in the franchise ever. However, Konami has yet to confirm this record.

Even IGN rated the game with a solid 8/10. The outlet said that 'Silent Hill 2 is a great way to visit or revisit one of the most dread-inducing destinations in the history of survival horror.' Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno also had this to say back in February:

'The success of the remake proved that Bloober Team had perfectly captured the atmosphere and depth of the original while introducing crucial innovations. The game was well-received by players, earning an 86/100 rating on Metacritic and an 88/100 on OpenCritic, along with numerous awards, including Game of the Year 2024 from IGN Japan and Best Horror Game of the Year from the IGN Community Awards.'

The studio's success has revitalised Konami's plans for the franchise. The Silent Hill 2 remake has certainly made its mark, with Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Downfall now ramping up efforts. Plus, there's even a film adaptation of Silent Hill 2 in the pipeline as well.

All things considered, Bloober has certainly built up trust with Konami. The studio's handling of the well-loved franchise has been more than fruitful and speaks for itself.

Again, not much has been revealed at the time of writing. However, the studio is confident that fans will be just as excited about the results as much as the developers are.

In case some readers want to check on what else was announced, we have you covered. Feel free to check out the entire catalogue of announcements from the Konami Press Start Live for June 2025 here.