Money is the primary source of income and is only available on GTA Online. It's the currency that powers everything in the game. You can purchase properties, vehicles, weapons, and businesses with it. The more money you have, the more enjoyable the game will be. But how can you earn so much money in GTA Online?

Making money in GTA Online isn't always straightforward. Players often struggle to build their bank accounts, especially when starting. In this article, we'll break down the most effective methods to earn cash, from quick and straightforward races to complex heists that can net you millions.

First & Last Dose Missions

First & Last Dose Missions are an excellent way for beginners to earn quick money in GTA Online. These missions are combat-intensive and require players to be well-prepared. There are six missions in the First Dose series, which are super combat-focused, so players should remember to stack up on armour and snacks before starting. To complete the first five missions, you'll be rewarded with 50,000 in-game dollars, and the 6th mission will provide an additional 250,000, totalling 300,000 dollars.

The Last Dose missions include five missions and will reward you with 100,000 dollars for completing them for the first time. These missions are an ideal starting point for new players looking to build their bank account quickly, providing a significant cash boost while offering intense gameplay and combat experience.

Buying Accounts

Some players hate fresh starts and prefer to skip the grind, so they buy GTA accounts with trillions of dollars in cash, maxed-out levels, or modded accounts. Many choose this method because it allows them to select exactly what they want: an account with all vehicles unlocked, maxed-out stats, or ownership of all businesses. This way, they can fully experience GTA Online without grinding.

Treasure Hunt

To participate in GTA Online's Treasure Hunts, you must have a Social Club account linked to your gaming platform. These missions offer unique rewards and provide an exciting way to earn substantial in-game cash.

The iconic Red Dead Redemption 2 weapon inspires the Double-Action Revolver Treasure Hunt. You'll receive an email on your in-game mobile with instructions on how to find clues in multiple locations. Once you locate the gun, your next task is to get 50 headshots. Completing this challenge rewards you with 250,000 dollars.

The Navy Revolver Treasure Hunt involves following specific locations and discovering clues. For each of the five clues you find, you'll earn 5,000 dollars. After exploring these locations, you'll receive a text from a character who wants to meet you. You'll get an additional 50,000 dollars upon meeting and eliminating this person. The final step requires you to score 50 normal kills with the Navy Revolver, which will net you another 200,000 dollars.

The Stone Hatchet Treasure Hunt begins when you find an "M" marked on your map. An email will provide a picture of a target to find. Instead of killing them immediately, you must injure the target and have them follow you. Delivering the target earns you 10,000 dollars initially. After completing all five bounties, a treasure chest containing the Stone Hatchet will appear on your map. Your final task is to get 25 kills with this weapon, which rewards you with 250,000 dollars.

Final Words

Making money in GTA Online requires strategy, patience, and knowledge of the most lucrative missions. Players have multiple opportunities to build their in-game wealth from First & Last Dose missions to Treasure Hunts. By understanding and executing these methods effectively, you can quickly earn the funds needed to purchase properties, vehicles, and businesses, ultimately enhancing your gaming experience.