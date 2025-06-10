Along with their upcoming handheld, Microsoft announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at the Xbox Games Showcase for June 2025. However, not much was revealed aside from making it an official upcoming title set to release later this year.

As of now, we've been given a debut trailer focusing on protagonist David Mason and the game's in-story timeline (2035). As per Variety, Activision Marketing Chief Tyler Bahl says that they'd usually have teased everything by now. But this time, 'nobody's going to know about it, or nobody's going to see it coming.

The studio, however, has promised a bigger reveal at some point this summer. Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Teasers aren't meant to unveil everything, so it's exciting to see what's in store for fans of the franchise.

Story and Game Details

As the trailer suggests, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set in 2035. This is more than 40 years after the events of its predecessor, Black Ops 6. For those who missed it, the world is anything but peaceful following the events of the previous title.

However, co-op campaigns are set to make a return for Black Ops 7. While Black Ops 6 skipped this option entirely, players used to the change can still play solo. Since the game's timeline is accelerated though, players should expect to have advanced weaponry.

There will also be new maps along with the next chapter of round-based zombies in the Dark Aether. The game's official promotional description is as follows: 'Wielding cutting-edge technology, David Mason and his team must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else'.

David Mason will be played by This Is Us frontman Milo Ventimiglia. The character has been recast with a new face. Supporting characters include Kiernan Shipka as Emma Kagen and Michael Rooker reprising his role as Mike Harper from Black Ops 2.

Platforms

For platforms, Activision confirmed that they're sticking with last-gen consoles for Black Ops 7. This includes the PC (via Xbox PC), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. It'll also be available via Battle.net and Steam.

Of course, Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscribers can play it one day one. Notably, there was no mention of the title supporting the newly-released Nintendo Switch 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 marks the first instance of a Black Ops sub-series having back-to-back releases. Some fans have already expressed that the upcoming title feels like a stop-gap.

Despite this, Activision has insisted that Black Ops 7 offers the full franchise package for their players. It's also worth noting that Infinity Ward is expected to return with a new Modern Warfare Game next year.

For those curious about what else was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase for June 2025, click here.