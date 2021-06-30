Troubled comedian Andy Dick has been arrested again, this time for assaulting a man with a deadly weapon.

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that the "Ben Stiller Show" actor was arrested on North Mansfield Ave. in Hollywood at around 4:45 pm PT on Saturday, June 26. He was released from jail on Tuesday after posting the $50,000 bond.

Dick's girlfriend, Elisa Jordana, confirmed the assault via her YouTube show "Kermit and Friends" and said that she feared that he could have "killed" the man. "That is true. I've been speaking to a lot of people about this. It was the worst week with him. Every day there was some sort of problem. There were signs something was going to happen," she said.

The radio personality revealed that her boyfriend had attacked his ex-boyfriend and "lover named Lucas with a metal chair," following which the victim was hospitalised in Los Angeles over the weekend. She recalled, "He could have killed him. I saw pictures, I saw video; it's not good."

The 32-year-old added that there had been warning signs about the crime due to Dick's recent actions, including that he was evicted from his home and forced to move to a hostel earlier this month, but got himself kicked out of there as well.

She also said that she had no plans to pay Dick's bail as she believes he is "safe" in jail, and they "don't have to worry that he is going to die today." She added that "it's not going too great" in their relationship after she discussed his arrest on her channel.

Dick is no stranger to controversies or even prison terms, as he has struggled with several sexual misconduct allegations and inappropriate behaviour over the decades. He has also suffered from drug and alcohol addiction and has entered into rehab programs as many as 20 times.

He was arrested in 2004 for indecent exposure after he exposed his buttocks at a local McDonald's. Then again in 2008 on suspicion of drug possession and sexual battery after he exposed the breasts of a 17-year-old girl when he allegedly grabbed and pulled down her tank top and brassiere. In 2010, he was arrested on charges of sexual abuse after reportedly groping a bartender and a patron. These exclude the numerous accusations of groping and exposing himself for which he didn't face arrest.