Andy Murray has admitted that he does regret being part of the same generation as the Big Three - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The Scot admits that there is a case to be made for him to have won more titles if the Big Three were not present.

The 34-year-old is a three time Grand Slam winner, and while he was considered as part of the group that involves Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, he never reached the levels the other players did. In 2012, he became the first British player to reach the Wimbledon final in 70 years, but he lost the title to Federer.

Murray made amends when he beat the Swiss maestro at the same venue at the London Olympics to claim the men's singles gold. He then went on to claim his first major title just a month later at Flushing Meadows when he beat Djokovic in the finals of the US Open.

In 2013, he reached the final at SW19 before claiming his first title on the grass courts of Wimbledon. He repeated the feat again in 2016 before going on to claim his second Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Murray admits that he does "regret" being born in the same generation as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. He is certain that he could have won more titles had it not been for the trio, but the former world number one takes heart from the fact that he got to test himself against three of the best the game has ever seen and beat them on a few occasions.

"Do I regret being born at the same time as them? It's a difficult question," Murray said, as quoted by the Daily Express. "Obviously, on the one hand, I regret it because I tell myself that I could have won a lot more if they hadn't been there or if I had been five or six years younger."

"I would have had more opportunities. But on the other hand, I had the opportunity to play and challenge the best players in history in the biggest tournaments. I was able to face Nadal at Roland Garros, Federer at Wimbledon, Djokovic at the Australian Open and the US Open and always in the final, even at the Olympic Games," he added.