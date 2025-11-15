A single lucky ticket sold in Newnan, Georgia, has made history after hitting the £744.6 million ($980 million) Mega Millions jackpot. This is the largest lottery prize ever to be awarded in the state.

The winning ticket was purchased at a local Publix supermarket branch located on N. Highway 29. With the lucky win, the store instantly became the centre of public attention, with residents rushing to buy tickets as well.

A Record-Breaker in Georgia: Multi-Million Jackpot Lands in Newnan

The winning number combination was 1, 8, 11, 12, 57, with a Mega Ball of 7. This massive jackpot comes after a record-setting 40 consecutive drawings without a winner, the longest streak in Mega Millions history in Georgia.

The odds of hitting the jackpot in the current version of the American lottery game are about 1 in 290.5 million. Thus, this massive win shows people need incredible luck and the right timing to claim the largest lottery payouts in the US.

The £744.6 million ($980 million) Mega jackpot is now the highest single payout in the state's lottery history after surpassing the previous record held when one Powerball ticket sold in Buford for the 23 October 2024 draw won the £363.2 million ($478.2 million) main prize. The jackpot was split between two winners, each opting for the cash payout of £175.2 million ($230.6 million).

A ticket sold in Georgia won the nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize during Friday night's drawing. The jackpot grew to an estimated $980 million on Friday, making it the eighth largest in the lottery game's history.



Read more: https://t.co/IsTRVIdVzh pic.twitter.com/1peLBpxG2y — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2025

Mystery Winner: Identity of the New Mega Millionaire

A Georgia resident just became an overnight multimillionaire—yet their identity could remain a mystery. But can winners stay anonymous in the state? According to CBS8 News, they can because Georgia law permits lottery winners to keep their names private if they win the cash prize of £189,969 ($250,000) or higher, provided they submit a formal written request to the Georgia Lottery.

This means all winners in Mega Millions draws have no obligation to go public. Once they submit a request for confidentiality, Georgia will never disclose their name, address, or any other details that will identify them.

How Much Will the Winner Actually Take Home

Forbes reported that the lone Mega Millions winner can choose from two payout options: an annual instalment for 30 years totalling £744.6 million ($980 million) or receive the prize in a lump sum cash payout of £343.4 million ($452.2 million). The latter is said to be the most-favoured choice of many jackpot winners.

After federal and Georgia state taxes, the lump sum option would likely leave the winner with around £198.3 million ($261.4 million) after paying £144.3 million ($190.8 million) in taxes, a significant reduction from the advertised prize.

If the winner chooses the annuity, he or she would receive about £24.7 million ($32.6 million) per year before taxes, which would shrink to about £15.5 million ($20.5 million) annually after the top federal rate of 37 per cent is applied. Georgia's flat 5.19 per cent state income tax would further reduce payments, meaning that whether cash or instalments are chosen, taxes take a substantial share out of the jackpot money.

The store that sold the ticket will also receive a £37,993 ($50,000) retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Effects of the Major Lottery Win Across the State

Beyond the personal fortune, the win is expected to have positive effects for Georgia's education programs and local economy, as proceeds from lottery ticket sales support initiatives such as the HOPE Scholarship and statewide Pre-K. The Georgia Lottery Corporation notes that every ticket purchased helps fund state education programs like these.

'We are thrilled to congratulate the largest winner in our state's history,' Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a statement. 'With every Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia supporting HOPE and Pre-K, Georgia's students and families are also big winners. We appreciate our players and retailers for their support of our mission.'