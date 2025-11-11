Donald Trump recently revealed more than he probably intended and unknowingly divulged that his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, is actually not in favor of the demolition of the White House's East Wing to build his £228 million ($300 million) ballroom.

The Seattle Times reported that the FLOTUS privately 'raised concerns' about tearing down the historic wing and confided to her aides about her discomfort. Sources shared that Melania also told associates that it 'wasn't her project.'

The East Wing: Why Melania is Displeased

Although the First Lady did not voice public opposition to the demolition, her dissatisfaction was evident behind the scenes. In fact, insiders further revealed that she even privately asked the president to spare the building that housed her offices and has been home to first ladies' offices.

For decades, the East Wing has long served as the First Lady's headquarters. It is where she conducts social initiatives, hosts events, and oversees staff. Reports indicate that Melania developed a strong attachment to her office due to the time she spent there, even affectionately referring to it as her 'little, tiny office' before it was demolished.

For Melania, the East Wing office was more than just a workspace—it was a symbol of her influence, presence, and personal stake in her role as First Lady. Thus, the razing did not just remove walls, but it completely erased her operational and symbolic presence in the White House. Many observers argue that by replacing her office with a lavish ballroom, the president just showed he prioritised his own legacy and public image over the institutional and personal space of the FLOTUS.

How Donald Trump Accidentally Bared Melania's Real Feelings

Recently, the POTUS appeared on Laura Ingraham's show, The Ingraham Angle, where the topic of the ongoing renovation of the White House was discussed. In defence of the demolition, the 79-year-old president said the grand ballroom 'great' and more than 'OK.'

Irish Star mentioned that at one point, Ingraham asked Donald Trump regarding reports of Melania being unhappy about the levelling of the East Wing. In his response, he unknowingly confirmed that his wife was indeed displeased.

'She loved her little tiny office and that, but you know what? She is very smart. In about one day, she thinks - if you would ask her now, she says it is great,' he told the host.

Here’s the brutal truth from above: this satellite view shows exactly what Trump destroyed. He swore he wouldn’t touch the East Wing. He lied. The disinformation campaign claimed only the carport was coming down—pure cover. What actually happened? He leveled it all. Every office.… pic.twitter.com/ZuuPaGogci — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) October 24, 2025

He also addressed critics who condemned his decision to tear down the East Wing in favour of a new ballroom, insisting the section 'had nothing to do with the original building.' He dismissed it as a 'poor, sad site' and added that although he could have built around it, he chose instead to construct 'one of the greatest ballrooms in the world.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump's silent anger and private objections may remain unspoken but the loss of her office is now etched into the historical record. The demolition marks a defining shift in how her institutional presence and influence will be remembered during her husband's presidency.