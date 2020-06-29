Henry County Sheriff's Deputies discovered a toddler that was being kept confined in a cage. In a remote area of Tennessee, United States police officers made the shocking discovery in a home overrun with animals. The Henry County Sheriff's Department responded to an animal cruelty call but ended up charging three individuals with child abuse. The police and animal rescue teams removed the child and animals from the home. They also found drug paraphernalia and marijuana plants being grown illegally.

Following an anonymous tip, deputies went to raid the home on Thursday, June 25. The mobile home surrounded by multiple outbuildings was searched by the deputies. Inside the home, deputies found animals ranging from dogs to snakes. Portions of the home were so derelict that the flooring was missing in certain places.

Apart from a cockroach and maggot infestation, buckets full of mice were kept open in the living room. However, what shocked the deputies was the discovery that a toddler was residing in the home. The residents, some of them related to the toddler, kept him in a 16 square foot cage. In the cage, the toddler had some toys but no bedding nor blankets. It looked like all his belongings were inside the cage.

Close to the child's cage was an enclosure containing a 10-foot long boa constrictor. 46-year-old T.J. Brown, 42-year-old Heather Scarbrough and 82-year-old Charles Brown were arrested.

The child, who is thought to be one and a half years old, was removed from the home by Child Protective Services. Animal Rescue Corps helped the deputies remove the animals and provide the necessary care.

According to Nashville's News Channel 5, 56 dogs, three cats, 10 rabbits, four parakeets, one pheasant, 86 chickens and roosters, one gecko, three sugar gliders, eight snakes, and 531 rodents were captured. 127 marijuana plants were also found on the property.

The three accused were charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated animal cruelty, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, manufacturing of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to animals. T.J. Brown was also charged with a felony for the possession of firearms. They are being held at Henry County Jail awaiting trial. They will appear in court on June 30, 9 am local time.