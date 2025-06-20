Anna Camp, Girlfriend Jade Whipkey Go Red Carpet Official: How Long Have They Been Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed
From rumours to red carpet debut, actress Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey share a joyful journey of love
Actress Anna Camp, best known for her work from Pitch Perfect, has stepped into the spotlight with her new partner, marking a significant moment in her personal life.
Her relationship with Jade Whipkey has moved from whispered speculation to confirmed romance in a matter of months, and they recently made it red-carpet official. Here's a look at the timeline of their relationship as we know it.
A Public Journey from Rumours to Red Carpet
Their journey began in early 2025, when hints of their connection surfaced on social media. The timeline of their relationship offers a clear view of how quickly things have developed. It all started with a social media soft launch in February 2025, followed by public appearances and a red carpet debut in June.
This quick progression reflects a relationship that has moved from casual chats to full public recognition within a few months.
How It All Began: February and March 2025
While the exact date they started dating remains unclear, evidence suggests their relationship began in early 2025.
In February of that same year, Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey appeared in a TikTok street interview. During the chat, Camp openly shared that she was dating a woman, casually referring to Whipkey as 'babe.'
Following this, Camp started engaging more openly on social media. She posted photos with Whipkey and used affectionate captions that hinted at a deeper connection. By March, she shared a gallery of new images, including one of Whipkey sitting across from her in a restaurant. Whipkey responded with a comment saying she was 'big time happy', further hinting at their growing closeness.
The Relationship Becomes Public: May 2025
May proved to be a pivotal month. Whipkey posted a photo of Camp sipping wine on her Instagram Stories, with the caption 'Date Night'. Camp reposted this, adding a fiery heart emoji, signalling their relationship was no longer just a secret.
On 13 May, the couple was spotted kissing during a day out in Los Angeles, confirming rumours that had been circulating. In addition, throughout May, their social media activity suggested they were becoming more comfortable sharing their relationship.
Red Carpet Debut: June 2025
Their relationship reached a new milestone on 18 June 2025, when Camp and Whipkey appeared together on the red carpet at the premiere of the film Bride Hard in Los Angeles. Camp wore a striking aqua-patterned gown, while Whipkey opted for a grey suit, both radiating happiness. This event was their first official outing as a couple in front of the media and fans.
Camp shared a slideshow on her social media, thanking 'girlfriend' Whipkey for making her 'glow'. The couple's appearance at the premiere demonstrated their comfort with going public and represented a significant moment in their relationship. It also marked a new chapter, moving from casual social media posts to an event that celebrated their partnership openly.
Public Response
Public responses have been mixed. Many have expressed support and even jealousy, stating things like 'omg she's so lucky, I want date with Anna camp too', and 'Good for her. They look happy and content together.'
Others have expressed concern over the couple's marked age difference, with Anna Camp being 42 and Jade Whipkey being 24.
'That's a pretty huge age gap', 'Her girlfriend looks great but she looks so young', and 'Anna was 18 when her gf was being born btw' were some comments that fans shared on social media.
Still others expressed surprise at Anna Camp's updated relationship status, asking 'isnt she married?', and 'I didn't know her and skylar had split!'
Majority of public response has, however, been cumulatively positive, with many a fan expressing how this news 'made their day.'
