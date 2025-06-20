Actress Anna Camp, best known for her work from Pitch Perfect, has stepped into the spotlight with her new partner, marking a significant moment in her personal life.

Her relationship with Jade Whipkey has moved from whispered speculation to confirmed romance in a matter of months, and they recently made it red-carpet official. Here's a look at the timeline of their relationship as we know it.

A Public Journey from Rumours to Red Carpet

Their journey began in early 2025, when hints of their connection surfaced on social media. The timeline of their relationship offers a clear view of how quickly things have developed. It all started with a social media soft launch in February 2025, followed by public appearances and a red carpet debut in June.

This quick progression reflects a relationship that has moved from casual chats to full public recognition within a few months.

How It All Began: February and March 2025

While the exact date they started dating remains unclear, evidence suggests their relationship began in early 2025.

In February of that same year, Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey appeared in a TikTok street interview. During the chat, Camp openly shared that she was dating a woman, casually referring to Whipkey as 'babe.'

Following this, Camp started engaging more openly on social media. She posted photos with Whipkey and used affectionate captions that hinted at a deeper connection. By March, she shared a gallery of new images, including one of Whipkey sitting across from her in a restaurant. Whipkey responded with a comment saying she was 'big time happy', further hinting at their growing closeness.

The Relationship Becomes Public: May 2025

May proved to be a pivotal month. Whipkey posted a photo of Camp sipping wine on her Instagram Stories, with the caption 'Date Night'. Camp reposted this, adding a fiery heart emoji, signalling their relationship was no longer just a secret.

On 13 May, the couple was spotted kissing during a day out in Los Angeles, confirming rumours that had been circulating. In addition, throughout May, their social media activity suggested they were becoming more comfortable sharing their relationship.

Red Carpet Debut: June 2025

Their relationship reached a new milestone on 18 June 2025, when Camp and Whipkey appeared together on the red carpet at the premiere of the film Bride Hard in Los Angeles. Camp wore a striking aqua-patterned gown, while Whipkey opted for a grey suit, both radiating happiness. This event was their first official outing as a couple in front of the media and fans.

@pinknews Anna Camp has confirmed she is “dating a woman”, telling fans that her relationship with her girlfriend is “great!” The Pitch Perfect star, who was recently praised by fans for her dual performance in Netflix’s You, made the comments about her dating life during a resurfaced TikTok video from earlier in the year. The video from user Mr.Big.USA shows Camp and a woman, who has reportedly been identified as Jade Whipkey, describing their worst date ever. “I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late and I stayed and waited,” Camp began. “And then he said that I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, because I’m an actor,” said the star. “And I was like, ‘Okay, bye!’” The pair were then asked what they expect from a guy on the first date, to which Camp responded: “I don’t expect anything, not anymore! Because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.” Camp also appeared to soft-launch their relationship, with the actress tagging Whipkey in a photo on a recent story and writing, “Date Night”. Whipkey, who served as the stylist for season two of T and Coco, also appeared to echo the sentiment on her story. “Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing,” she wrote atop a photo of Camp on her Instagram story on Monday (12 May). Although Anna Camp has not labelled her identity, the actress did appear to suggest in the resurfaced TikTok that she no longer dates men. Camp has also been married twice to men. In 2013, Camp divorced fellow actor Michael Mosley after their three-year marriage. Then, in 2016, the star married her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin (who played Jesse Swanson in the franchise). They divorced in 2019. A few of Camp’s fellow Pitch Perfect co-stars are part of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019, Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt came out as gay, while Rebel Wilson announced her relationship in 2022 with now-wife Ramona Agruma after being threatened to be outed by a Sydney Morning Herald journalist. #lgtbqia #wlwrelationship #pitchperfect #you #dating #relationship #annacamp ♬ vlog, chill out, calm daily life(1370843) - SUNNY HOOD STUDIO

Camp shared a slideshow on her social media, thanking 'girlfriend' Whipkey for making her 'glow'. The couple's appearance at the premiere demonstrated their comfort with going public and represented a significant moment in their relationship. It also marked a new chapter, moving from casual social media posts to an event that celebrated their partnership openly.

Public Response

Public responses have been mixed. Many have expressed support and even jealousy, stating things like 'omg she's so lucky, I want date with Anna camp too', and 'Good for her. They look happy and content together.'

Others have expressed concern over the couple's marked age difference, with Anna Camp being 42 and Jade Whipkey being 24.

'That's a pretty huge age gap', 'Her girlfriend looks great but she looks so young', and 'Anna was 18 when her gf was being born btw' were some comments that fans shared on social media.

Still others expressed surprise at Anna Camp's updated relationship status, asking 'isnt she married?', and 'I didn't know her and skylar had split!'

Majority of public response has, however, been cumulatively positive, with many a fan expressing how this news 'made their day.'