Authorities in Stockton, California, are continuing the search for the suspect or suspects responsible for a mass shooting at a child's birthday party, which left four people dead and at least 11 others injured. The victims included three children, aged eight, nine and 14, as well as a 21-year-old adult. Law enforcement has appealed for witnesses and any video footage that could help identify those involved.

The shooting occurred just before 6:00pm on Saturday inside a banquet hall on the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, where between 100 and 150 people had gathered. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) arrived to find a chaotic scene, with victims both inside and outside the building. Several vehicles in the car park had also been struck by gunfire.

Early indications suggest the attack was targeted. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, emphasising that even unverified leads will be treated seriously. The next few days are expected to be crucial in determining who is responsible.

What Happened

Dispatch centres received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the hall around 6pm local time. SJCSO spokeswoman Heather Brent described the initial response as a 'critical incident', noting that deputies found victims in need of urgent medical attention. Bullet casings were recovered from several locations, and forensic teams have begun a full ballistic analysis.

Three of the four fatalities were children, according to AP News. Eleven others sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals, with at least one patient reported in critical condition. The hall shares a car park with neighbouring businesses, which have provided security footage to assist investigators. Early reports suggest the shooting began inside the hall before continuing outside, according to CBS News.

Investigation Under Way

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas has urged anyone with information to contact authorities immediately. He warned that individuals who knowingly withhold evidence or harbour suspects could face prosecution. Police have established an anonymous tip line and requested that residents check home security or dashcam recordings taken between 5:45pm and 6:15pm on Saturday.

Forensic teams continue to analyse shell casings, damaged vehicles, and items recovered from the roof of the building. Authorities have not confirmed whether gang activity played a role, and they say the motive remains unclear. Surveillance footage from nearby businesses is being reviewed frame by frame.

Today, local authorities confirmed the victims of the Stockton shooting were just 8, 9, 14, and 21 years old — and that the attack was likely targeted. Our hearts break for their families and the entire Stockton community. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 30, 2025

Local and Political Reaction

Stockton's Vice-Mayor Jason Lee described the incident as 'horrific' and said a child's birthday party should never end in tragedy. Mayor Christina Fugazi called the attack a 'pure act of violence' and pledged to work closely with state and federal authorities to support the investigation. California Governor Gavin Newsom has also been briefed.

Community leaders and faith groups have organised vigils to honour the deceased and support the wounded. Local schools have arranged counselling for pupils and families affected by the shooting. Residents reported hearing rapid gunfire and seeing people fleeing the hall in panic.

As Stockton reels from one of its deadliest recent shootings, officials say the coming days will be pivotal in determining what happened and bringing those responsible to justice. For now, the community remains on alert, hoping that witnesses or new evidence will provide crucial leads.