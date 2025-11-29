Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, went on a family cruise earlier this month, hoping for a fun getaway. Tragically, her life was cut short aboard the Carnival Horizon, and her sudden death remains surrounded by questions and uncertainty, with no arrests announced so far.

As the investigation continues with no clear progress, Kepner's aunt, Krystal Wright, expressed mounting frustration, saying the family is consumed by grief compounded by the painful uncertainty of how long they will have to wait for answers or accountability. 'It's a turmoil, she told Fox35 Orlando. 'We're just sitting here waiting.'

Ms Wright added that she is certain her niece tried to defend herself. 'I know Anna fought. I know she fought for her life, so it's rough. It's hard,' she said.

Homicide Ruling and a Family's Plea

Kepner was travelling through the Caribbean with her father, stepmother, biological brother, and three step-siblings when she was discovered unresponsive under a bed in a cabin that she shared with her 16-year-old stepbrother and younger brother. She was wrapped in a blanket and covered with life vests when found by the ship's housekeeper.

After the discovery of her body, the ship returned to PortMiami the following morning, where emergency personnel responded to the scene. Medical examiners indicated in her death certificate that she died due to 'mechanical asphyxia', and the investigators categorise her case under homicide.

Court filings and reports stated that Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother is under Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigation in connection with her death. However, no formal charges have been filed. Her aunt, Ms Wright, said they learned that the teen is a suspect but wonder why no one is being charged yet.

'We don't understand why, if the boy is a suspect, why has he not been charged yet?' she said and added, 'What's happening there?'

The cheerleader's father, Christoper Kepner, also wants his stepson to be held responsible if he indeed committed the crime. 'I do not stand behind what my stepson has done,' he told PEOPLE. 'I want him to face the consequences. I will be fighting to make sure that does happen.'

Accounts of Fellow Passengers Aboard the Carnival Cruise

Passengers aboard the Carnival Horizon recalled that on the night Anna Kepner was found on 7 November, the atmosphere on the ship was tense and disorienting. Some people said emergency calls crackled over the ship's communication system, prompting crew members to rush to the cabin where Anna was found.

Within minutes, security personnel sealed off the entire floor, blocking access and redirecting guests to other areas of the ship. The sudden lockdown caused a ripple of alarm among passengers, many of whom sensed something was seriously wrong. Several travellers also remembered seeing crew members moving quickly and speaking in urgent tones, which only heightened the uneasiness.

With no explanations given at the time, passengers were left anxious and guessing about the situation unfolding behind closed doors. What had been a relaxed, holiday-like atmosphere quickly turned uneasy as the mood on board shifted with passengers exchanging whispers in hallways and lounges, attempting to figure out what was causing the commotion.

'There's still a lot of unknowns, and I don't think we will know everything for a very long time,' fellow passenger Tina Altman said.