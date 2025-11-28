As the FBI continues to investigate the death of 18-year-old Florida cheerleader Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship, her father has stepped forward with a conflicted message, 'Punish him if guilty.'

It is the first time Christopher Kepner has spoken so directly about his 16-year-old stepson, the teen currently being eyed as a possible suspect, and his remarks land amid a storm of grief, scrutiny, and online suspicion surrounding the entire family.

For weeks, public conversation has swirled not only around Anna's death, but also around the behaviour and credibility of the adults around her. Now, Christopher Kepner appears determined to reclaim the narrative, even as the internet continues to question what really happened on the cruise and whether warning signs were dismissed long before tragedy struck.

Christopher Kepner Finally Speaks

In his first extensive comments, given to People, Christopher Kepner offered a blunt stance on his stepson's fate. 'I do not stand behind what my stepson has done,' he said. 'I want him to face the consequences ... I will be fighting to make sure that does happen.'

Pressed on whether he believed the 16-year-old was responsible for Anna's death, he answered cryptically, saying, 'I cannot say that he is responsible, but I can't decline.'

It was the closest he had come to acknowledging the possibility that the boy, previously described by Christopher as 'normal,' may have been involved.

Inside the Cruise Cabin Where Anna Was Found Dead

Anna was travelling with her blended family aboard the Carnival Horizon when, on 7 November, her body was discovered under her cabin bed, wrapped in a blanket and hidden beneath life vests. She had last been seen at a family dinner the night before.

Her 14-year-old brother told investigators he heard 'yelling' and 'chairs being thrown' from the shared cabin the night Anna died, while she and her stepbrother were alone inside. He unknowingly slept in the same room with Anna's concealed body under the bed.

Further complicating the picture, Anna's ex-boyfriend told his father that Anna 'didn't feel safe' around her stepbrother, accusing him of harassment and what he described as a disturbing fixation.

Weeks of Criticism For Anna's Father

Christopher Kepner's new comments come after a wave of online criticism directed at him in the weeks since Anna's death. Social media users had questioned why he remained largely silent publicly during the investigation, even as rumours circulated about escalating tensions within the home, concerns Anna allegedly voiced before the trip, and troubling behaviour involving family dynamics.

He was also swept into controversy after a resurfaced video posted under his own username triggered widespread discomfort and led some online to accuse him of poor judgement around minors.

None of these issues has been addressed by investigators, and no allegations against him have been substantiated. Still, the clip fuelled ongoing speculation about the family's environment.

Against this backdrop, his decision to speak out and to call for consequences for his stepson has taken on added weight.

Looking for Answers And Accountability

Anna Kepner, reportedly a devout Christian, was preparing to graduate from Temple Christian School and to pursue a future in the US Navy. People close to her have described her as an ambitious and kind person.

In the middle of the grief, confusion, and widening public scrutiny, her father's message is clear. If federal investigators determine that his 16-year-old stepson is responsible, he wants him punished, fully and without exception.

Meanwhile, Anna's death is officially ruled as homicide, with her death certificate stating she was 'mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s)' on 6 November.