The final social media post of Anna Kepner has drawn scrutiny following the discovery of the 18-year-old's body on a cruise ship. Kepner, whose death has been ruled a homicide by asphyxiation, shared a video set to the song 'If I Die Young' days before the incident, sparking online speculation regarding the circumstances of her demise.

Social Media Context

In the video, Kepner lip-synced to the 2010 track by The Band Perry, captioning the post: 'Never knew #happy'.

Following her death, observers flocked to her social media to pay their respects. Many viewers interpreted the choice of music as an unsettling coincidence.

'The irony of this song. RIP sweet girl,' one user commented.

What Happened to Anna Kepner?

Kepner passed away while on a cruise with her family. Authorities found her body wrapped in blankets and under the bed of the cabin that she shared with her 14-year-old brother and 16-year-old stepbrother.

Autopsy findings revealed that she died from asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold or an arm across the neck. Two bruises were also found on the side of her neck.

Investigation and Suspicions

No official suspect has been named following Kepner's death, but her stepbrother is currently being questioned. Prior to her passing, reports emerged alleging that he had exhibited obsessive behaviour towards Kepner and sought to have a relationship with her.

Kepner's ex-boyfriend shared more details about the stepsibling. In an interview, he claimed that he was on a video call with Kepner when he saw the 16-year-old trying to get on top of his late ex-girlfriend.

The ex-boyfriend told Kepner's parents about the incident, but allegedly no one believed him. Kepner also refused to provide her parents with more details, fearing that it would cause more trouble.

According to the New York Post, Kepner and her stepbrother also had a significant altercation the night before her body was found. Kepner's biological brother said that he heard screaming and saw chairs being thrown around in the cabin at the time.

A Mom's Mourning

Days after the 18-year-old's death, her biological mother, Heather Wright, revealed that she only learned of the incident via an online search. Her estranged husband reportedly did not inform her that their daughter had died.

'My ex-husband did not try to contact me at all whatsoever to let me know that my daughter died,' she said during an interview (via AOL).

Wright revealed that she first found out about the possible death of Kepner after a woman told her son that his sister may have died on a cruise ship. The devastated mom immediately tried calling her daughter, but never received a response.

Wright subsequently confirmed the news through media reports.

'Then I Googled '18-year-old died on cruise ship,' and that's when my daughter's face popped up all over Google,' she said.

A Tragedy at Sea: The Unanswered Questions Behind the Death of 18-Year-Old Cheerleader Anna Kepner



The death of 18-year-old Florida cheerleader Anna Kepner aboard the Carnival Horizon has shaken the maritime community and raised troubling questions about safety, accountability,… pic.twitter.com/w6dxeb3uEc — Sea And Coast 🆇 (@seaandcoast1) November 21, 2025

Anna Kepner Did Not Drink Alcohol While on a Cruise

According to reports, there were no signs of sexual assault, and there were no drugs or alcohol in Kepner's system, according to ABC News.

During a custody hearing last week, an attorney claimed that Kepner was allowed alcoholic drinks because the cruise was traversing international waters. However, CCTV cameras on the ship showed no proof that Kepner drank while on the voyage.

More details about Kepner's death and the suspect will be revealed soon in this developing story.